This Wildly Popular Yosemite National Park Trail Is One Of America's Most Dangerous Hikes

Yosemite National Park is home to some notoriously difficult trails — but despite its inherent dangers, the Mist Trail isn't necessarily one of them. Make no mistake: this is a seriously challenging route, especially if you continue up to Vernal Falls and, beyond that, take the switchbacks to Nevada Falls. But when it comes to the technical difficulty of the Mist Trail section, you wouldn't think that it was one of those national park trails that are best left to very experienced hikers.

If you do decide to hike it, then in addition to the usual hiking safety precautions like making sure to drink enough water, not pushing yourself, and taking breaks as often as you need them, you should be mindful of all signage. These warnings are there to prevent deaths on the trail and have often been posted because someone has been killed there before.

The riskiest thing you can do while hiking the Mist Trail is to try to go into the water. While you may see other hikers dipping their toes in, jumping on rocks, or even wading into the river, the current here is too strong to ever do so safely, as people have been carried over the falls. You should also think twice before taking a selfie on your hike. There are definitely some places along the Mist Trail where you can stop and snap a picture with your hiking buddies, but there are other spots where getting close to the edge of the trail and distracting yourself with framing the perfect pic can prove deadly. You should never jump over guardrails for a better view, either. The best way to safely hike the Mist Trail is to stay on the established path, follow all the safety precautions put in place by the park, and not take any unnecessary risks.