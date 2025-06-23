Europe's 'Town Of 1,000 Windows' Is One Of Albania's Most Visually Stunning And Affordable Destinations

In the past few years, Albania has become the trendiest travel destination in Europe. The underrated country offers a vacation like Greece without the crowds — or the price tag. People flock to Tirana for the Soviet-era architecture, Durrës for its historic sites, and Përmet for its natural springs and stunning vistas. When it comes to aesthetics, Berat is one that takes your breath away. It's nicknamed the city with a thousand windows due to the well-preserved Ottoman-style buildings and their many windows lining its hills, creating a scenery so visually pleasing you'd think you're time-traveling. What's more, you can savor the panoramic views and not rely too much on your bank account.

Accommodation in Berat can be as cost-effective as around $33 per night. Solo travelers can find affordable hostels or guest houses for $12 per night. Even hotels are budget-friendly — a night at Dyrmo Hotel in the town center will set you back roughly only $41. Hotel Belind, on the other hand, is as cheap as $22 for a large, double-bed room with a balcony. Many of the city's attractions can be experienced for free, especially when you know when to visit them. For instance, Berat Castle is free to visit outside its opening hours. Food is also inexpensive — a three-course meal for two at a moderately priced restaurant can cost around $47; a quick bite at a cheap spot can cost less than $6.

To get to Berat, you'll land at Tirana International Airport. Then, make your way to the South and North Bus Terminal. Minibuses to Berat cost around $6 and leave every hour from 5:40 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The ride is a little over 2 hours long.