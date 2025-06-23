Europe's 'Town Of 1,000 Windows' Is One Of Albania's Most Visually Stunning And Affordable Destinations
In the past few years, Albania has become the trendiest travel destination in Europe. The underrated country offers a vacation like Greece without the crowds — or the price tag. People flock to Tirana for the Soviet-era architecture, Durrës for its historic sites, and Përmet for its natural springs and stunning vistas. When it comes to aesthetics, Berat is one that takes your breath away. It's nicknamed the city with a thousand windows due to the well-preserved Ottoman-style buildings and their many windows lining its hills, creating a scenery so visually pleasing you'd think you're time-traveling. What's more, you can savor the panoramic views and not rely too much on your bank account.
Accommodation in Berat can be as cost-effective as around $33 per night. Solo travelers can find affordable hostels or guest houses for $12 per night. Even hotels are budget-friendly — a night at Dyrmo Hotel in the town center will set you back roughly only $41. Hotel Belind, on the other hand, is as cheap as $22 for a large, double-bed room with a balcony. Many of the city's attractions can be experienced for free, especially when you know when to visit them. For instance, Berat Castle is free to visit outside its opening hours. Food is also inexpensive — a three-course meal for two at a moderately priced restaurant can cost around $47; a quick bite at a cheap spot can cost less than $6.
To get to Berat, you'll land at Tirana International Airport. Then, make your way to the South and North Bus Terminal. Minibuses to Berat cost around $6 and leave every hour from 5:40 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The ride is a little over 2 hours long.
Berat's streets take you to churches, mosques, and museums
Standing proudly on a hilltop is the icon of the city, Berat Castle. While much of the landmark was constructed in the 13th century, its existence goes back to the 4th century B.C. This area alone can take you a full day to explore — with over 20 churches, mosques, a museum, and lots of shops dotting the citadel. Some highlights here include the ruins of the Red and White Mosques, the Byzantine Holy Trinity Church, the cistern that once supplied the castle with drinking water, and gorgeous views of the Mangalem Quarter.
The castle houses the Onufri Iconographic Museum, featuring more than 170 Byzantine and post-Byzantine exhibits on display. You'll come across several noteworthy artworks of iconographer Onufri (whom the museum is named after) and his son Nikolla. Most of the pieces highlight the role of religion throughout Albania's history. From Berat Castle, head to the Mangalem Quarter — the place where Berat got its nickname. The King Mosque, or Sultan's Mosque, is a 15th-century beauty with an ornate interior and traditional Islamic architecture. Two other places of worship also located in Mangalem are the 16th-century Lead Mosque and the 19th-century Bachelors' Mosque.
Continue walking to Old Town Berat, which transports you to medieval times. This part of the city is even more charming at night when the alabaster buildings seem as if they're floating in the air. The old town is within walking distance of Bulevardi Republika, the liveliest part of Berat. This is where all the coolest cafes and bars are found. Have a fruity cocktail at Bazar Bar Berat, savor authentic Albanian fare at Zgara Zaloshnja, and indulge in delicious cheesy mushrooms at City Grill Berat.
The Osum River separates Berat's neighborhoods
Looking at the other side of the city, you'll see the remarkable Gorica Bridge extending 416 feet over the Osum River and toward the neighborhood of the same name. The 18th-century bridge boasts seven stone arches and is one of the few of its kind to remain in use since the Ottoman period — though it was heavily reconstructed in the 1920s. Cross the bridge to get to the Gorica Quarter while you marvel at Osum Island along the way. As Berat's Christian Quarter, Gorica is studded with stone edifices and churches, with cobblestone streets guiding you to its nooks and crannies. As you wander the neighborhood, stop by St. Spiridon's Orthodox Church to admire its elaborate frescoes and commanding bell tower.
One of Gorica's hidden gems is the ruins of a fortress, which have been abandoned since the 2nd century B.C. when the Romans were in control of Albania. A wonderful place to watch the sunrise and sunset, the ancient ruins are easily reachable with a short hike. Several signs lead you to the trailhead, and it won't take long for you to reach the remnants of the fort. All of Berat is laid out before you in its entirety — the castle, the mosques, the churches, and everything in between.
Many people vacationing in Berat also plan a day trip to Tomorr Mountain National Park to embark on 4x4 adventures, discover hiking trails, and take a dip in the Lakes of Dardhë. The park is only about an hour away, with plenty of guided tours to choose from. Another option is Gjirokaster, Albania's "stone city," famous for its castle, cobblestone streets, and delicious cuisine.