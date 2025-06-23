The 'Farthest Inhabited Land' Off America's East Coast Is A Remote Getaway With Island Culture And Adventure

Being the easternmost state in the U.S. means Maine greets the day before anywhere else. You can watch the first sunrise on a scenic road trip along the harbors of Maine's coastal edge. Its Atlantic coast is also full of unique islands, like the Porcupine Islands, known for their caves, cliffs, and wild beauty. While many (like the Porcupine Islands) are uninhabited, there are some islands that have their own populations and special cultures. Matinicus Isle is one of them, and the fact that people live there is quite impressive, considering that it's 20 miles from the mainland, making it, as The Country Inn at Camden Rockport put it, "the farthest inhabited land off the east coast in the U.S."

Granted, Matinicus Isle isn't very populous, with under 100 full-time residents, according to Census Reporter. It's also not easy to get to, requiring an over-2-hour ferry ride from the mainland. Still, the destination has a scenic appeal for those who want to experience the more remote side of Maine. You'll see people pulling in nets of lobsters, some old buildings, and close-knit community members with a home-run bakery. Don't expect to get much in terms of vacation amenities, but if you're a nature lover, Matinicus Isle is a wonderful spot to relax on its beaches or observe its local puffin colony.