One Of Oregon's Best Campsites Is A Unique Coastal State Park Stay With Sandy Shores And Historic Hikes

Thanks to more than 1,400 miles of stunning coastline, dramatic river gorges, and secluded beaches lined with lush rainforest, Oregon has no shortage of destinations with spectacular views and endless outdoor recreation. Located on a peninsula at the mouth of the picturesque Columbia River, Fort Stevens State Park is certainly among the best of these gems with 15 miles of trails, a lake perfect for waterside picnics and boating, and for the history buffs among us, a legacy as a significant U.S. military site. Take in the surf or sunset from the South Jetty observation tower or wade into the Columbia River near the wildlife viewing bunker that overlooks Trestle Bay.

Fort Stevens State Park is just across the water from a Washington state park that's one of the best destinations to explore the Pacific Northwest coast. It's also only 9 miles from downtown Astoria, Oregon's oldest city that is often called Little San Francisco. The best way to get here is via car, especially if you've got camping gear on board.

If you're flying into the region, Seattle or Portland are your best bets, with the drive from Portland International Airport only a tad over two hours and the drive from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport a doable three hours and 15 minutes. Along with 25 other Oregon State Parks, Fort Stevens upped its daily parking permit fee from $5 to $10 as of 2025. You can purchase a day pass on arrival or, if you plan to visit several state parks or return often, you can save cash with either a 12-month or 24-month pass for $30 or $50 respectively.