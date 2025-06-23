Rick Steves Says This Charming Town Is The Best Bike Trip From Bruges With A Cute Canal And Markets
Travel expert Rick Steves has made it his business to know Europe, from the Eiffel Tower to Big Ben, and from the windy shores of Portugal to the sunny Greek Isles. So, when he reports that a lesser-visited, underrated country is actually Europe's "best kept secret," he probably knows what he's talking about. According to Steves, little Belgium is one of Europe's true hidden gems. Damme, a small Belgian town nestled in the lovely countryside, just so happens to be the best destination for a bike trip from Bruges.
Unassuming Belgium is often overlooked next to larger, more famous neighbors like France and Germany. Yet it's full of history, charm, bucolic scenery, and delicious food — the best of Europe in miniature. One of Belgium's claims to fame is the well-preserved town of Bruges, a mere hour from Brussels, the cosmopolitan capital. Bruges is a delight, but it's no secret. Steves recommends (and this author wholeheartedly agrees) escaping the crowds at the nearby Damme. With windmills, a medieval center, historical buildings, a clock tower, and even a canal, it offers everything that makes Bruges so special, with fewer people, and it's best reached via an idyllic bicycle path through the forest.
Damme offers a bikable day trip from Bruges, Belgium
Belgium, according to Rick Steves, is one of the best countries to kick off your European vacation. Part of this is due to its convenient location — alongside Germany and France — offering easy access to the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and more. It's also fairly compact, easy to explore, and brimming with beauty, good food, amazing architecture, and even beaches.
Within Belgium, Bruges is a great place to dip your toe into Europe. Chances are, it will make you fall in love with the continent, thanks to its charming canals lined with historic homes, walkable medieval center, delicious Belgian snacks, lively museums, gorgeous cathedrals, and picturesque squares. It's hard to get bored in Bruges, as the crowds can attest. But those crowds can sometimes be overwhelming. Enter Damme. Damme is quite similar to Bruges, yet much quieter — still discovered, but on a much smaller scale.
The best way to reach Damme is by bicycle. The easy, straightforward path between Damme and Bruges — about four miles each way — traverses through the Belgian countryside and along working canals. Along the route, you'll see several traditional windmills and ancient poplars lining the picturesque Damme Canal (Damse Vaart), some more than 100 years old. The entire trip takes about two hours, though you'll want to allot more time to explore Damme. If biking really isn't your thing (no judgment here), you can hop aboard a remodeled steam wheeler, the Lamme Goedzak, which runs between Bruges and Damme from April through November. This charming river boat makes the 35-minute trip four times a day. Round-trip tickets cost about $20 for adults, $8 for children under the age of 12, and $17 for seniors.
What else to explore in Damme
Damme is an ideal day trip from Bruges, a medieval enclave described as a fairytale town and nicknamed the "Venice Of The North." Fortunately, Damme keeps that fairytale vibe alive. Just like Bruges, Damme was once a thriving medieval port. And also like Bruges, the eventual silting of its canal ended sea trade, and, in turn, helped shield Damme from outside influence, preserving its rich history. After arriving by boat or bike, spend some time wandering the town's charming streets. Visit the centuries-old Huyse de Grote Sterre, which now houses the Damme Visitor Centre, for an overview of Damme and its past.
Damme's most famous site is likely the Church of Our Lady, with a distinctive flat tower — again, reminiscent of Bruges. Originally built in 1225, the church offers visitors to climb the tower for incredible panoramic views of the Belgian countryside, the old 17th-century city walls, the canal, and Damme itself. Other highlights include the 15th-century town hall, the still-working windmills, and the nearby Castle Oostkerke. And because it's Belgium, sample some local beer (and food). It's no secret that Belgium has some of the best beer in Europe, and Damme has several pubs serving these delicious regional brews. After a pint (or two), try one of Damme's small restaurants, including the Michelin-starred De Zuidkant.