Rick Steves Says This Charming Town Is The Best Bike Trip From Bruges With A Cute Canal And Markets

Belgium, according to Rick Steves, is one of the best countries to kick off your European vacation. Part of this is due to its convenient location — alongside Germany and France — offering easy access to the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and more. It's also fairly compact, easy to explore, and brimming with beauty, good food, amazing architecture, and even beaches.

Within Belgium, Bruges is a great place to dip your toe into Europe. Chances are, it will make you fall in love with the continent, thanks to its charming canals lined with historic homes, walkable medieval center, delicious Belgian snacks, lively museums, gorgeous cathedrals, and picturesque squares. It's hard to get bored in Bruges, as the crowds can attest. But those crowds can sometimes be overwhelming. Enter Damme. Damme is quite similar to Bruges, yet much quieter — still discovered, but on a much smaller scale.

The best way to reach Damme is by bicycle. The easy, straightforward path between Damme and Bruges — about four miles each way — traverses through the Belgian countryside and along working canals. Along the route, you'll see several traditional windmills and ancient poplars lining the picturesque Damme Canal (Damse Vaart), some more than 100 years old. The entire trip takes about two hours, though you'll want to allot more time to explore Damme. If biking really isn't your thing (no judgment here), you can hop aboard a remodeled steam wheeler, the Lamme Goedzak, which runs between Bruges and Damme from April through November. This charming river boat makes the 35-minute trip four times a day. Round-trip tickets cost about $20 for adults, $8 for children under the age of 12, and $17 for seniors.