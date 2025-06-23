Hidden In New Hampshire's Mountains Is An Immaculate Resort With Serene Swim Pools, Grand Luxury, And Dining

This escape to Bretton Woods, New Hampshire is about a two-hour drive northwest of Portland, Maine, which is one of the best foodie destinations in America. Upon arrival at the resort, the abundance of windows throughout the 269 guest rooms and suites make for an open air feel in the mountains and are a tribute to the Renaissance Revival stylings of the original design. The grandest display of architecture is in the Presidential Wing, which will have any guest feeling pampered. Visitors compliment the hospitality and service on arrival that goes above and beyond to make you enjoy your stay, from the valet that are remarkably courteous to the breezy check-in process. Once unpacked, the exploration of the property and its year-round amenities are at your disposal.

At the resort, there's an abundance of views of Mount Washington, which has a peak elevation of 6,288 feet. Guests can also view the mountain from the Observatory Bar, or more actively by bike or by horseback. Golfers will likely be hitting up the two championship golf courses, which offer 27 holes of views. Kids and families will appreciate the heated pools, both indoors and outdoors, with year round availability.

If you'd like to relax, there's also the 25,000-square-foot spa that adults rave about. From massages to facials and luxury spa enhancements, the Omni Mount Washington Spa is focused on delivering serenity. After a full day of activities the dining takes center stage, and the Omni's hospitality extends to its restaurants. Stickney's is the best spot for a steak, and 1902 offers classic elegance for fine dining. No matter what type of lounging you choose, this mountainside oasis sets a standard for luxury accommodations in New Hampshire.