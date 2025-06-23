Hidden In New Hampshire's Mountains Is An Immaculate Resort With Serene Swim Pools, Grand Luxury, And Dining
At the base of Mount Washington, New Hampshire's tallest peak, lies an unmistakably luxurious property with over a century of history. It's a grand stage for a fittingly grand hotel and resort property like the Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa, but the venue lives up to the billing. What was once a turn of the century getaway for the wealthy and elite of Boston and New York has transformed into a resort generous on amenities for the whole family. The Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa is a year-round playground for those looking to explore wild beauty in the heart of New Hampshire's White Mountains with a backdrop known by locals as the Presidential Range.
Against all odds, the same original Gilded Age wood framework put together to create this mountain enclave in 1902 is still in place, and complimentary modernizing touches have brought this resort's architecture into the 21st century. Most of the resort's rooms and suites feature private balconies, and weddings and events are held with the backdrop of the area's abundant natural beauty. During warmer weather months, hiking trails and golf are the stars of the show, and by winter, the resort evolves into a cozy home base for skiers and snowboarders from all over the world to enjoy the views of the snowy peaks in a warm and cozy setting.
Ageless elegance sits on the heels of the Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa
This escape to Bretton Woods, New Hampshire is about a two-hour drive northwest of Portland, Maine, which is one of the best foodie destinations in America. Upon arrival at the resort, the abundance of windows throughout the 269 guest rooms and suites make for an open air feel in the mountains and are a tribute to the Renaissance Revival stylings of the original design. The grandest display of architecture is in the Presidential Wing, which will have any guest feeling pampered. Visitors compliment the hospitality and service on arrival that goes above and beyond to make you enjoy your stay, from the valet that are remarkably courteous to the breezy check-in process. Once unpacked, the exploration of the property and its year-round amenities are at your disposal.
At the resort, there's an abundance of views of Mount Washington, which has a peak elevation of 6,288 feet. Guests can also view the mountain from the Observatory Bar, or more actively by bike or by horseback. Golfers will likely be hitting up the two championship golf courses, which offer 27 holes of views. Kids and families will appreciate the heated pools, both indoors and outdoors, with year round availability.
If you'd like to relax, there's also the 25,000-square-foot spa that adults rave about. From massages to facials and luxury spa enhancements, the Omni Mount Washington Spa is focused on delivering serenity. After a full day of activities the dining takes center stage, and the Omni's hospitality extends to its restaurants. Stickney's is the best spot for a steak, and 1902 offers classic elegance for fine dining. No matter what type of lounging you choose, this mountainside oasis sets a standard for luxury accommodations in New Hampshire.
The keys to a great experience at Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa
It was the ambition of coal broker Joseph Stickney that got the project of constructing the resort off of the ground at the beginning of the 20th century. He hired 250 Italian artists to build out a Charles Alling Gilford design to entice wealthy and opulent guests, a flashy hallmark of the Gilded Age era in the United States. The property's first few decades were successful, and the resort even opened a hidden speakeasy on the bottom floor to outlast prohibition, a lounge known today as The Cave. After the Great Depression, the property nearly went under, but a 1944 meeting of international diplomats held at the property brought attention to the locale. It wasn't until 1999 that the resort opened its doors year-round, and, as it stands, the resort has an over 120 year history of welcoming guests.
To this day, guests arriving through the long driveway to the main property first catch sight of its iconic red roof, a pillar of the property's aesthetic. By summer, the property is a serene vacation oasis, where couples and families can enjoy the surroundings and head out to explore the Presidential Range. As the cold arrives, the resort transforms into a winter sports lovers' dream with it being just a shuttle ride away from Bretton Woods Ski Area, which boasts the best downhill and cross-country skiing. With endless views of the white capped mountains and indoor heated pools and hot tubs, the Omni offers a warm and soothing stay for any season that New England weather provides.