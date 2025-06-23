New Hampshire's Only Standing WWII Watchtower Is A Historic Gem With Stunning Panoramic Views

Many know New Hampshire for hosting some of the best fall foliage tours in New England, but it's also a state packed with fascinating history. For one thing, it's where the mysterious site of America's own Stonehenge is located. Then, on the state's coast, there are relics from its important role in defense during World War II. One of the most striking is the Pulpit Rock Tower in Rye, New Hampshire. It may seem modest compared to other, grand monuments of war, but the tower is a rare survivor of America's home-front defenses and a reminder that the war was closer to home than we often realize.

At first glance, the Pulpit Rock Tower may look like a lighthouse, but its role was to guard rather than to guide. Built in 1943, soldiers watched from the top to look out for enemy ships. There were originally 14 of these watchtowers built along New Hampshire's coastline, but this is the only one left standing and still almost in its original condition, maintained and preserved by the Friends of Pulpit Rock Tower. Though visitors usually can't go inside, the tower is open for special interior tours a couple of times a year if you catch the right date, with great views out from the observation windows.