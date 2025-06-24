The 'Weird' But Tasty Italian Food Recommendation Rick Steves Suggests To Eat Like A Local In Venice

Tourists typically come to Venice for St. Mark's Square, gondola rides on the canals, and Venetian happy hour featuring Bellinis and cicchetti. What should also be on your Venice agenda, Rick Steves suggests on his website, are "weird sea creatures pulled from the lagoon."

The 173,000-acre lagoon is one of the jewels in Venice's UNESCO World Heritage crown, the reason for the city's very existence and an expansive natural haven for a plethora of wild fish native and specific to these waters. Schie (tiny gray shrimp), moeche (soft-shell crab), dark-spotted yellowish-green goby, and mantis shrimp that have cartoonish eyes on their bottoms are just some of the lagoon residents that seem like "weird sea creatures" to the world beyond, but are quintessential ingredients for eating like a local in Venice. For intrepid travelers, these traditional lagoon-to-table acquired tastes delectably complement the experience of exploring the underrated parts of Venice Steves calls the "most intriguing" in the whole city.

Savoring these Venetian recommendations, with a distinct style of their own in the tasty Italian food canon, is also a small antidote to the city's persistent over-tourism problems. Feasting on exceptionally fresh, zero-mile seafood reduces carbon footprint, supports local fishermen, and intimately immerses you in Venice's marine and mercantile history. If you're noshing on street food favorites like scartosso de pesse frito, a mix of crispy fishes with polenta, be careful not to eat and drink near Italy's iconic landmarks and in other public areas, a tourist mistake that can cost you a hefty fine.