The French Riviera's 'Most Colorful Town' Is A Less-Crowded But Just As Striking Alternative To Nearby Nice

The French Riviera is what dreams are made of. Running for just over 110 miles from the Italian border to the city of Toulon, it's a montage of conch-shell coves washed by azure waters and dazzling cliffs peppered with stone pines. Between the beaches, you can also find alluring coastal towns aplenty, like the artistic hub of Antibes or the jet-setter haven of Cannes. Then there's Villefranche-sur-Mer, commonly referred to as the "most colorful town" on the French Riviera, tucked away on the side of a promontory just around the corner from the bustling winter resort city of Nice.

The vibe? Expect slow rhythms, a village feel, and streets that seem to spill straight into the Mediterranean Sea. One Redditor sums it up nicely, "VF is SO romantic. It's this beautiful tiny village, but still big enough that you can spend a few days exploring it. The tiny squares, the beautiful peeks of the water from everywhere you look, the abundance of good restaurants."

Yep, Villefranche-sur-Mer still oozes an authentic fishing hamlet charm, despite having Nice and its over 350,000 residents on one side and the glitzy Monaco on the other. It has a history that goes back to antiquity, salt-washed bistros on a pretty seafront, and postcard-worthy alleys. The good news is that its proximity to big cities means getting here should be a cinch. The Nice Côte d'Azur Airport is just 30 minutes away by car, and you can even hike between Nice and Villefranche in half a day, taking a super picturesque coastal trail.