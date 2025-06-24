The French Riviera's 'Most Colorful Town' Is A Less-Crowded But Just As Striking Alternative To Nearby Nice
The French Riviera is what dreams are made of. Running for just over 110 miles from the Italian border to the city of Toulon, it's a montage of conch-shell coves washed by azure waters and dazzling cliffs peppered with stone pines. Between the beaches, you can also find alluring coastal towns aplenty, like the artistic hub of Antibes or the jet-setter haven of Cannes. Then there's Villefranche-sur-Mer, commonly referred to as the "most colorful town" on the French Riviera, tucked away on the side of a promontory just around the corner from the bustling winter resort city of Nice.
The vibe? Expect slow rhythms, a village feel, and streets that seem to spill straight into the Mediterranean Sea. One Redditor sums it up nicely, "VF is SO romantic. It's this beautiful tiny village, but still big enough that you can spend a few days exploring it. The tiny squares, the beautiful peeks of the water from everywhere you look, the abundance of good restaurants."
Yep, Villefranche-sur-Mer still oozes an authentic fishing hamlet charm, despite having Nice and its over 350,000 residents on one side and the glitzy Monaco on the other. It has a history that goes back to antiquity, salt-washed bistros on a pretty seafront, and postcard-worthy alleys. The good news is that its proximity to big cities means getting here should be a cinch. The Nice Côte d'Azur Airport is just 30 minutes away by car, and you can even hike between Nice and Villefranche in half a day, taking a super picturesque coastal trail.
The colors and charms of Villefranche-sur-Mer
If you like your coastal towns painted in shades of daffodil yellow, rust red, and terracotta (and let's face it, who doesn't?), there's a good chance you'll love Villefranche-sur-Mer. This little spot on the Côte d'Azur is lauded by travelers and travel bloggers for its kaleidoscopic Old Town area, which spreads across a 17th-century harbor up a slight incline above the sea.
Losing your bearings in the maze of crooked, wiggling streets is just part of the fun, as is spying houses with painted shutters, cats creeping across the iron balconies, and all the various hidden nooks and crannies. Be sure to clamber up Rue de L'Eglise for fine views overlooking the town. You can also drop down into the shadows of Rue Obscure; once a tunnel for soldiers, it is now a subterranean passage that links up wine bars and houses.
All streets converge on the gorgeous marina area that lines the front of Villefranche-sur-Mer. It's a hubbub of activity from morning until night, offering coffee bars, aperitivo stops, and elegant fine-dining. Most of the establishments have al fresco seating that spills onto the sidewalks of Quai de l'Amiral Courbet, giving views across the bay to the rugged, rocky shores of the wonderful Cap Ferrat peninsula.
Beach hopping around Villefranche-sur-Mer
No sojourn on the Riviera could possibly be complete without a trip to the beach. Thankfully, Villefranche-sur-Mer follows in the footsteps of the underrated beach town of Cassis and the buzzy city of Nice by offering a whole bunch of glorious sands and coves of its own. What's great is that there aren't any privately owned beaches in these parts, so sun seekers are free to explore all corners of the coast.
A narrow bay curves like a croissant to the east of town. That's where you'll find the Plage des Marinieres, about a 20-minute walk from the marina. Enfolded by lush coastal hills and the main trainline, it's known as a top swimming beach for its relatively shallow shoreline. Plus, you get to gaze right out at the shimmering colors of the Villefranche Old Town while you relax.
An alternative is to head for the rugged Cap Ferrat, which protrudes from the Riviera and is just a 10-minute drive or a 30-minute walk from Villefranche-sur-Mer proper. The whole area is famous for having some of the clearest water in the region, offering umpteen coves and ribbons of sand, from the pebbly Paloma, where Picasso himself once lazed, to the family-friendly Plage Cros Deï Pin, a fun-filled watersports hub.