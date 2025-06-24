Spain's Coast Hides This Underrated Natural Park With Idyllic Beaches And Otherworldly Volcanic Structures

Spain boasts more sparkling clean Blue Flag beaches than any other country in the world, and Cabo de Gata's serene, pristine waters are a must-see. Playa de los Genoveses, just around a 2-mile walk from San José, has restricted car access to keep its golden sand and iconic horseshoe bay protected from the masses. With its towering dune and eroded lava stacks, Playa de Mónsul is often recognized for its appearance in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." For an even more remote paradise, Cala de Enmedio is only reachable on foot, by off-road vehicle, or by boat, boasting striking white fossilized sand dunes and turquoise waters.

In general, lest you head in with a tour group, you'll be best getting around Cabo de Gata by car, as public transport is minimal. But since Spain is the absolute best country in Europe for road tripping, you're in luck. You can include the park in a classic road trip through Andalusia since it's only a two-hour drive southeast of Granada. Alternatively, you could fly into Almería from Madrid and book a car upon arrival. Just note that many areas of the park are closed to vehicles in summer to keep tourists at bay — locals prefer to get around by hiking and biking, and you should, too. As an active-vacationer's delight, the lack of cars only adds to the feeling that you're on another planet.

That said, choose your accommodation wisely, based on where and what you're most interested in. Central San José has the most services and best access for beach hopping. Rodalquilar, a historic mining town, feels like a desert oasis, while Agua Amarga has several stylish hotels and B&Bs, along with excellent seafood courtesy of the local fishermen.