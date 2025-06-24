A Walkable Lakeside City Cradled By Mountains Is The Gateway To Greece's Outdoorsy Adventure Region

There are tons of destinations in Greece that you simply can't skip. From the majestic monuments of Athens to the shimmering islands of the Aegean Sea, there's a whole mezze platter's worth of bucket-list-busting places in this land at the sunny end of Europe. It's hardly a wonder that annual visits to the land of saganaki and Zorba dancing now top 32 million. But there are still chances to stray off the beaten path. So, how about swapping sparkling sands for immersive towns in the mountains? Cue Ioannina — a lakeside city wreathed in history and culture that's often overlooked by tourists.

Built on the edge of Lake Pamvotida on the old trading routes between Persia and Europe, Ioannina has a fascinating story to tell. Visitors will walk through a layer cake of Byzantine, Slavic, Ottoman, and even Norman architecture — spotting Islamic art next to hammams next to charming Greek cafés. They'll also uncover hundreds of years of crafting in the nearly 100 silversmith workshops. And they'll be on the doorstep of the rock-ribbed Pindos Mountains, where lake visits and canyon hiking beckon those with an adventurous spirit.

It's now easier to get here than ever before thanks to the local Ioannina International Airport. Regular short-haul connections go there from Athens every day, taking just over an hour. Alternatively, you could combine a trip to Ioannina with a jaunt to Greece's greenest island in Corfu, which is just over a 2.5-hour drive to the west, including the ferry.