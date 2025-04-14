An Underrated Artsy Vermont Town Boasts Miles Of Trails From A Downtown Full Of Shops And Trendy Dining

Vermont Route 100, commonly referred to as the state's Main Street, weaves its way through over 200 miles of pure New England countryside, charming small towns, and classic mountain resorts. One of those towns is the underrated and artsy Wilmington. Seated on the southern end of the Vermont 100, Wilmington is considered the first real stop on this fabled route. Surrounded by miles of trails and with a quaint downtown filled with shops and great local restaurants, Wilmington is a pure Vermont experience.

Set in the Deerfield Valley at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, Wilmington is the perfect mix of Vermont nature and hospitality. Founded in 1751, Wilmington's proximity to the Deerfield River brought it great prosperity. Agriculture combined with river and railroad trade gave the town a down-home, tourist-friendly character that persists to this day.

Due to its location in the southern quadrant of the state, your best way of accessing Wilmington is by driving from southerly hubs like Albany, New York (1 hour and 20 minutes), Boston, Massachusetts (2.5 hours), or the underrated and wonderfully artsy Hartford, Connecticut (1.5 hours). Driving along the quiet roads of Route 9 and the Vermont 100 serves as a reminder that the state nickname — The Green Mountain State — is incredibly appropriate.