North Carolina's Family-Favorite Park Boasts Several Waterfalls, Trails, And A Serene Swim Hole

Just 4 miles south of Cashiers in the Nantahala National Forest, you'll find Silver Run Falls, the quintessential family-friendly escape in western North Carolina. A paved pull-off along N.C.‑107 leads you to an easy gravel path (about a 3-4 minute walk), easily accessible for those with little to no hiking experience as well as young children. At the end, you'll be met by a breathtaking 25-foot cascade that pours into a crystal-clear plunge pool. With minimal terrain changes and gorgeous, lush trees all around, coming here is the ultimate low-stress adventure for families.

Keep in mind, though, that most people will need a car to get around, since there's no real public transit system beyond the local taxis. So, if you're planning to come via the Asheville Regional Airport, located roughly 51 miles away, you can always rent something practical and economical from one of the rental companies. Any standard car will do, since you won't have to worry about rough roads or steep slopes on your way to Silver Run Falls. Avoid overly long cars to have an easier time parking, especially since the closest spots are very limited.

At the end of the day, you'll be rewarded by something that looks straight out of a fairy tale, complete with scenic trails, a serene water hole, and jaw-dropping waterfalls. If you're feeling adventurous, you can always make Silver Run Falls a stop on the mountainous waterfall byway known as North Carolina's most incredible summer road trip. Still, a visit here is non-negotiable.