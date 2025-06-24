North Carolina's Family-Favorite Park Boasts Several Waterfalls, Trails, And A Serene Swim Hole
Just 4 miles south of Cashiers in the Nantahala National Forest, you'll find Silver Run Falls, the quintessential family-friendly escape in western North Carolina. A paved pull-off along N.C.‑107 leads you to an easy gravel path (about a 3-4 minute walk), easily accessible for those with little to no hiking experience as well as young children. At the end, you'll be met by a breathtaking 25-foot cascade that pours into a crystal-clear plunge pool. With minimal terrain changes and gorgeous, lush trees all around, coming here is the ultimate low-stress adventure for families.
Keep in mind, though, that most people will need a car to get around, since there's no real public transit system beyond the local taxis. So, if you're planning to come via the Asheville Regional Airport, located roughly 51 miles away, you can always rent something practical and economical from one of the rental companies. Any standard car will do, since you won't have to worry about rough roads or steep slopes on your way to Silver Run Falls. Avoid overly long cars to have an easier time parking, especially since the closest spots are very limited.
At the end of the day, you'll be rewarded by something that looks straight out of a fairy tale, complete with scenic trails, a serene water hole, and jaw-dropping waterfalls. If you're feeling adventurous, you can always make Silver Run Falls a stop on the mountainous waterfall byway known as North Carolina's most incredible summer road trip. Still, a visit here is non-negotiable.
Stunning waterfalls and family-friendly fun: Silver Run Falls promises it all
The centerpiece of Silver Run Falls is one of the most photogenic waterfalls in all of western North Carolina, and while peak flow is usually best in spring and after heavy rains, the cascade is worth visiting year-round. Summer promises the warmest waters, fall creates the dreamiest collage of reds and yellows (and it's a photographer's dream), while winter, though a bit muddier and chillier, gives you some respite from the crowds and makes it that much easier for you to nab a parking spot. No matter the season, wear sturdy, non-slip shoes, and remember that cell service is limited in the area, so download maps in advance and tell someone where you're going and when they can expect you to get back.
If you're looking to take the experience up a notch, you can always pack a picnic basket and sit on one of the many flat rocks nearby to revel in the shade, serenity, and refreshing views. And for those feeling extra adventurous, why not venture through the more informal, steeper trail to the secret upper falls, a 15-foot cascade further upstream? Beware that this section feels more off-the-beaten-path and might require some rock-hopping and caution. So, while fun for older kids and teens, it may not be the best choice for toddlers. The fun doesn't have to end here, though. A little over an hour away, you'll find Elijah Mountain, one of America's best gem mines that offers the ultimate family-friendly adventure.
Silver Run Falls' scenic trails and serene swim hole
Silver Run Falls' trail seems like it's been tailor-made for families. It's short, easy, and surrounded by North Carolina's impressive flora; just look out for the occasional tree root that might trip you up. An unexpected perk of the limited parking space is that there won't be too many people walking the area at the same time, so you can fully enjoy your quiet family outing. Remember to bring bottled water, snacks, and bug spray since there are no facilities here.
The surprisingly well-maintained path crosses a sturdy wooden bridge over Silver Run Creek before opening up to the long-awaited waterfall and its swim hole, where kids and adults alike can splash, play, and escape the summer heat. Thanks to its easy access and safe, shallow entry, the site feels like a natural version of a botanical garden. With that said, the bottom is granite and slippery, so don't forget to pack some water shoes. Visitors also report that mica flecks shimmer in the sunlight, bringing yet another magical touch that adds to the place's charm. Since there are no lifeguards, you'll need to supervise young children carefully, even though the site itself is pretty safe.
If you enjoy these types of nature outings, you might also want to make the one-and-a-half-hour drive to the North Carolina Arboretum. It's a giant, free botanical garden with groomed trails nestled in North Carolina's southern Appalachian Mountains, and everyone, from beginners to seasoned hikers, will find a pathway to conquer here.