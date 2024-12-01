One Of America's Best Gem Mines Is A Family-Friendly Adventure On The East Coast

Western North Carolina is a great place to strike your fortunes. The ridges here might not be the boldest or tallest in the country, but these woods are home to some of America's oldest mountain ranges, those that have experienced more erosion than others in the country. Tons of that sprinkling sediment has fallen below, all the way to the Elijah Mountain Gem Mine, leaving all sorts of shiny objects and treasures that this roadside attraction puts into the palm of your hands. It's a hidden gem hiding in plain sight, inviting you to stop by and sift through the mountains bucket by bucket.

According to a colorful sign that waves you down at the mine's entrance, the Elijah Mountain Gem Mine is the No. 1 thing to do. Thousands of travelers agree, as TripAdvisor customers have ranked the indoor and outdoor flumes at this attraction as the best gem mine in North Carolina and as No. 6 on the latest listing of the Top 10 most family-friendly activities in the entire country.

All that action awaits just minutes from downtown Hendersonville, and this gem mine is a great way to combine a family-friendly activity with a lifelong souvenir in one stop. Elijah Mountain also has on-site lapidary staff that can cut and polish gemstones and turn them into jewelry. Even if you don't feel like sifting through mountain sands, a head-spinning gift shop makes this spot worth a stop. You'll find bulk amethyst for $4 a pound, stuffed lynxes, and dinosaur bones on display amongst rocks rocking colors you'll have to see to believe.