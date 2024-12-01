One Of America's Best Gem Mines Is A Family-Friendly Adventure On The East Coast
Western North Carolina is a great place to strike your fortunes. The ridges here might not be the boldest or tallest in the country, but these woods are home to some of America's oldest mountain ranges, those that have experienced more erosion than others in the country. Tons of that sprinkling sediment has fallen below, all the way to the Elijah Mountain Gem Mine, leaving all sorts of shiny objects and treasures that this roadside attraction puts into the palm of your hands. It's a hidden gem hiding in plain sight, inviting you to stop by and sift through the mountains bucket by bucket.
According to a colorful sign that waves you down at the mine's entrance, the Elijah Mountain Gem Mine is the No. 1 thing to do. Thousands of travelers agree, as TripAdvisor customers have ranked the indoor and outdoor flumes at this attraction as the best gem mine in North Carolina and as No. 6 on the latest listing of the Top 10 most family-friendly activities in the entire country.
All that action awaits just minutes from downtown Hendersonville, and this gem mine is a great way to combine a family-friendly activity with a lifelong souvenir in one stop. Elijah Mountain also has on-site lapidary staff that can cut and polish gemstones and turn them into jewelry. Even if you don't feel like sifting through mountain sands, a head-spinning gift shop makes this spot worth a stop. You'll find bulk amethyst for $4 a pound, stuffed lynxes, and dinosaur bones on display amongst rocks rocking colors you'll have to see to believe.
The Elijah Mountain gem-mining experience
The main activity at Elijah Mountain is trawling and sifting through this mine's gem-rich dirt, beneath which lies dozens of precious rock varieties. The company sells several buckets of dirt of different sizes, and every bucket contains a buried treasure. You can find topaz, opals, amethysts, and more — there are over 40 different gemstones possible in every scoop. The larger the container, the more jewels you'll uncover.
You can sift your own way, choosing between buckets as small as the "Little Miner," which holds 1.5-gallons of dirt, all the way up to the "Claim Jumper," which Elijah Mountain refers to as the ultimate experience. This dig is the behemoth pictured above — 50-gallons of dirt with huge specimens buried inside. In addition to your search size, you can decide what specific gems to search for. Select a ruby, sapphire, emerald, and gem bucket for better chances of finding the ingredients for a souvenir necklace, or take a closer look at the "Green Giant" package if you want a historical discovery, like fossils, geodes, and even more precious gems. You can even try your luck and pan for gold.
After you've picked your quarry, you'll take your bucket to the flume and methodically empty its contents in water, washing away the dirt and revealing your catch. You get to keep everything you find, so park insiders recommend holding onto every little pebble that emerges from the rubble. These gems are raw, so they won't look like the shiny rocks we've seen on TV. The knowledgeable staff will break down your discoveries at the end of your mine and help your rocks shine.
Other things to do at Elijah Mountain
Clearly, the main attraction at Elijah Mountain is striking your fortune, but this attractive complex has developed and grown over the years to more than just a prospector's paradise. In addition to a hefty mining experience, the grounds have an interactive goat barn, exotic aviary, and a German-style brewery. You can pet and hand-feed friendly mountain goats — just don't let them get near your rubies. The aviary features colorful birds, including pheasants and peacocks that might strut their signature feathered trains out at any moment. For a little more action, there's an obstacle course on the mountains that will test your family's mettle while inviting your clan to pan for precious metals.
Elijah Mountain has done a great job catering to all ages. Kids will love the mining adventure, and adults will love sampling the beers at Guidon Brewing, which fuels the base camp adventure hub. Add hours of fun to your visit with draft beers, the outdoor obstacle course, and a natural area with dinosaur sculptures and rocks sprinkled along a gently rolling stream. Creekside picnic tables create a great space to enjoy lunch while you sort through your spoils from the morning's mine.
After lunch, you won't have to head far from the gem mines to enjoy the great outdoors. Consider pairing your mining trip with the rush of North Carolina's famous massive rock slip 'n slide at Sliding Rock, or wander off into the signature Appalachian views in Pisgah National Forest. This mine is smack-dab in the middle of some of Western North Carolina's most iconic natural scenery.