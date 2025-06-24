The World's Most Expensive Hotel Is An Unimaginably Lavish, Amenity-Rich Stay That's Over $100,000 A Night

Dubai is home to some of the most expensive hotels and hotel rooms in the world. Since the opening of The Palm in 2008, Atlantis has become synonymous with extravagant, world-class resorts that offer bespoke experiences, from underwater suites (Dubai's wildly luxurious underwater hotel suite that offers mesmerizing floor-to-ceiling aquarium views) to celebrity chef dining.

Located right next door, Atlantis' The Royal is a 43-story luxury resort that features over 750 rooms and suites. The most luxurious and prestigious stay at the resort is the Royal Mansion. The ultra-luxury retreat claims it's the most expensive hotel room in the world, costing a whopping $100,000 per night. (Note that other rooms have much lower rates, starting at just a few hundred dollars per night.) Every inch of the four-bedroom, two-level penthouse is drenched in decadence.

From the butler service on call at all hours to cater to any of your needs to the marble-clad bathrooms and Hermès amenities, it's tailored extravagance at every turn. The staggering retreat is over 11,000 square feet across the 18th and 19th floors and sleeps up to nine adults. Or reserve the entire floor for access to 16 interconnected rooms. Getting there is also an ultra-luxe experience, with visitors arriving at Dubai International Airport, one of the world's most breathtaking airports.