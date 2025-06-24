The World's Most Expensive Hotel Is An Unimaginably Lavish, Amenity-Rich Stay That's Over $100,000 A Night
Dubai is home to some of the most expensive hotels and hotel rooms in the world. Since the opening of The Palm in 2008, Atlantis has become synonymous with extravagant, world-class resorts that offer bespoke experiences, from underwater suites (Dubai's wildly luxurious underwater hotel suite that offers mesmerizing floor-to-ceiling aquarium views) to celebrity chef dining.
Located right next door, Atlantis' The Royal is a 43-story luxury resort that features over 750 rooms and suites. The most luxurious and prestigious stay at the resort is the Royal Mansion. The ultra-luxury retreat claims it's the most expensive hotel room in the world, costing a whopping $100,000 per night. (Note that other rooms have much lower rates, starting at just a few hundred dollars per night.) Every inch of the four-bedroom, two-level penthouse is drenched in decadence.
From the butler service on call at all hours to cater to any of your needs to the marble-clad bathrooms and Hermès amenities, it's tailored extravagance at every turn. The staggering retreat is over 11,000 square feet across the 18th and 19th floors and sleeps up to nine adults. Or reserve the entire floor for access to 16 interconnected rooms. Getting there is also an ultra-luxe experience, with visitors arriving at Dubai International Airport, one of the world's most breathtaking airports.
Indulge in ultra-exclusive comfort at the Royal Mansion
To ensure privacy, Atlantis The Royal's Royal Mansion suite features a private entrance with a separate elevator to bypass prying eyes. Inside, guests are greeted with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling Calacatta marble, ornate chandeliers, and Arabic influences such as sunken majlis and 100-year-old olive trees. Throughout the mansion, there are ultra-contemporary and lavish details in every room.
There's a game room that includes a Louis Vuitton ping-pong table and a bar area with a bartender on call, available 24 hours a day. You'll truly find everything needed to fill your time, including in-room workout equipment, a library with an assortment of books, a private steam room, and a cinema lounge area with a 146-inch TV.
There are four bedrooms in total, which hold three king-size beds and two queen-size beds that accommodate up to nine people. On the second floor, the master suites feature 800-thread-count bed sheets and his-and-hers bathrooms with large jacuzzi tubs. Bathroom amenities include gold toothbrushes, combs, and razors, as well as Hermès designer bath products, Italian-made Frette robes, and a pillow menu featuring seven options for different types of pillows. Outside, it's just as luxurious as the interior. There's a 5,000-plus-square-foot terrace with ample seating, featuring an outdoor kitchen and a 12-seat dining table. Take in the sweeping views of the Persian Gulf and Dubai skyline from the temperature-controlled infinity pool.
Experience extravagance at Atlantis The Royal
Every guest checking into Atlantis The Royal gets complimentary access to Aquaventure, the self-proclaimed world's largest waterpark. With over 70 rides and attractions, the park also holds the Guinness World Record title for the most waterslides in a waterpark, boasting 50 slides of varying intensity levels. Also located next door at The Royal's sister resort, The Palm, the Lost Chambers Aquarium is home to over 65,000 fish and marine animals in one of the region's largest open-air aquariums. Here, you can also book a behind-the-scenes tour, explore the depths when Aquatreking, or try snorkeling and scuba diving with rays, sharks, and tropical fish.
For some pampering, head to The Royal's exclusive spa called Awaken. The spa houses over 17 treatment rooms, traditional hammam rooms, a sauna, a steam room, and 24-karat gold stone massages and facials, all inspired by the four elements. At the fitness center, you can also schedule a family sound bath, guided meditations, underwater yoga, or private personal training sessions, among other fitness classes.
The Royal boasts 15 restaurants and bars, including seven celebrity-chef venues. It's home to award-winning restaurants such as Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, which offers a modern approach to British cuisine. Other Michelin-recognized restaurants near the property include Estiatorio Milos, Ariana's Persian Kitchen, and La Mar by Gastón Acurio. Be sure to also check out Dolce and Gabbana x Ounass by Cloud 22, a rooftop infinity pool and lounge located 22 stories in the air, offering panoramic views and poolside cocktails. This is just one of the 90 pools that the entire property has.