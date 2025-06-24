Hidden In Idaho's Wood River Valley Is A Lively City With Unique Festivals And Rocky Mountain Views
Life in Idaho's Rocky Mountains is life in a natural playground, where scenic landscapes greet you every day and vast wilderness areas promise untold outdoor adventures whether on foot, skis, or a white-water raft. The mountain peaks — all 2,600 of them — might capture the headlines and attention of travelers, but down in the valleys, at the base of these indomitable giants reside some of America's most incredible valley towns and cities. It's here you'll find places like this small Idaho city known as the "Fiddle Capital of the World" with scenic trails and a huge music festival. It's also where you'll find Hailey.
Hailey is a vibrant and welcoming city tucked in the Wood River Valley. It's surrounded by mountain peaks, which is why it has earned the moniker of "Idaho's Hometown in the Mountains." Hailey's access to picturesque mountain trails makes it a year-round destination for outdoor recreation. In summer, the trails are often filled with people hiking or exploring via mountain bike or horseback. Come winter, when the snow falls thick and pure, you can still embrace the outdoors on skis or snowshoes.
You are spoilt for choice when it comes to mountain peaks around Hailey. Della Mountain is the closest to town, just over the Big Wood River. Don't let its steep eastern face deter you; the southwest ridge has an old road that's ideal for hiking to the summit. The peak isn't the most naturally preserved (blame those three radio towers), but it does offer fantastic bird's-eye views of Hailey below. If you want a more secluded hike, try Elk Mountain to the east. There's a relatively easy 11.2-mile loop trail around its base. Alternatively, you can tackle the 6.1-mile summit trail through dense forest overlooking mountain ranges.
Time your visit for Hailey's festivals
Hailey isn't just known for its mountain adventures. This festive city hosts all kinds of events throughout the year and is a gateway to many others within the resort town of Sun Valley. One of the biggest for culture lovers is the Sun Valley Film Festival. At the time of writing, it's due to run in December and has, in the past, attracted revered movie makers and stars like Ethan Hawke, Jodie Foster, and Clint Eastwood, as well as many indie filmmakers.
The annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival is a celebration of the state's sheep farming and herding heritage. The event usually takes place over five days in October and includes plenty of activities, like dancing and sumptuous lamb dinners, that bring many of the Sun Valley communities together. During these five days, Hailey hosts the Sheepdog Trials, where border collies and their trainers compete in sheep herding, as well as the Folklife Fair, which showcases musicians and dancers from various cultures, including Scottish bagpipe players.
Lovers of live music and theater can whet their appetite at Hailey's Liberty Theater, a historic venue that was restored by Bruce Willis and Demi Moore back in the '90s. Since being saved from demolition in 2023, Liberty Theater has continued to host musicians from around the country. You can also catch touring Broadway musicals and special movie screenings. If you love discovering cultural havens like Liberty Theater, add this eclectic Idaho shop with vintage gems and bold new creations to your itinerary.
Where to wine, dine, and get some shuteye in Hailey
Accommodation in Hailey can be a bit pricey, starting around $300 per night, depending on the time of year. There are some good hotel options within the city, as well as an RV park slightly to the north. You'll find even more options as you get closer to Ketchum and Sun Valley, including the highly rated Sun Valley Resort, which is encircled in mountain views.
Wining and dining go hand in hand here along Main Street, the hub for restaurants, breweries, and bars. Sun Valley Brewing Co is a particularly worthwhile stop if you're partial to craft beer. The food menu champions hearty fare — think Angus beef burgers and pork quesadillas — while the beer selection includes Irish stout, German lager, and IPAs.
Although it's possible to catch buses to Hailey from Boise, it's a lot easier and faster to drive, which takes about two and a half hours. You might also want to check out this overlooked city near Boise with pizza and beer that's a gateway to Idaho's rugged high desert on the way. You can also drive to Hailey in about four hours from Salt Lake City. Both cities have airport hubs with car rental outlets. Hailey also has its own airport, albeit a small one. It has varying winter and summer flight schedules, with arrivals from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Denver, and Salt Lake City.