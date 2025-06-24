Hidden In Idaho's Wood River Valley Is A Lively City With Unique Festivals And Rocky Mountain Views

Life in Idaho's Rocky Mountains is life in a natural playground, where scenic landscapes greet you every day and vast wilderness areas promise untold outdoor adventures whether on foot, skis, or a white-water raft. The mountain peaks — all 2,600 of them — might capture the headlines and attention of travelers, but down in the valleys, at the base of these indomitable giants reside some of America's most incredible valley towns and cities. It's here you'll find places like this small Idaho city known as the "Fiddle Capital of the World" with scenic trails and a huge music festival. It's also where you'll find Hailey.

Hailey is a vibrant and welcoming city tucked in the Wood River Valley. It's surrounded by mountain peaks, which is why it has earned the moniker of "Idaho's Hometown in the Mountains." Hailey's access to picturesque mountain trails makes it a year-round destination for outdoor recreation. In summer, the trails are often filled with people hiking or exploring via mountain bike or horseback. Come winter, when the snow falls thick and pure, you can still embrace the outdoors on skis or snowshoes.

You are spoilt for choice when it comes to mountain peaks around Hailey. Della Mountain is the closest to town, just over the Big Wood River. Don't let its steep eastern face deter you; the southwest ridge has an old road that's ideal for hiking to the summit. The peak isn't the most naturally preserved (blame those three radio towers), but it does offer fantastic bird's-eye views of Hailey below. If you want a more secluded hike, try Elk Mountain to the east. There's a relatively easy 11.2-mile loop trail around its base. Alternatively, you can tackle the 6.1-mile summit trail through dense forest overlooking mountain ranges.