A Small Idaho City With Scenic Trails And A Huge Music Festival Is The 'Fiddle Capital Of The World'
Nestled along the Continental Divide in the western Rocky Mountains, the state of Idaho has long been regarded as an outdoor lover's dream. Author Ernest Hemingway came to fish the waters of the fabled Sun Valley. Hikers from all around travel to Malad Gorge to take in breathtaking scenic canyon views. Over along the Oregon border, set in the fertile wine-growing region of the southwest, the small city of Weiser contains some of Idaho's best scenic trails, and is home to a huge music festival that has given the city the nickname the "Fiddle Capital of the World."
First settled in the 1860s, Weiser boomed as a mining town and railroad transportation hub. Several shootouts and robberies occurred during the 1880s, making Weiser something of a Wild West legend. Today, the city is far more tranquil. Streets are lined with historic homes, and great emphasis is placed on natural conservation and community building. It's a great spot to make as a home base for your travels in southwestern Idaho.
From the airport in Boise, Idaho's capital and the northwest's top foodie destination, Weiser is only an hour and fifteen minute drive north. This ease of access makes the city all the more describable as a place to hike and enjoy some of the best music in the country.
Walk, ride, or gallop along the Weiser River Trail
Several cities have been built up along Idaho's storied waterways. Places like Clark Fork offer up tremendous river views and excellent opportunities for outdoor recreation. Yet, in terms of just how much Idaho river and landscape you can get for your money, there is no better place to visit than Weiser.
This is because Weiser serves as the southern terminus of the Weiser River National Recreation Trail (WRNRT). Once the freight line used by Union Pacific, the WRNRT is Idaho's longest rail trail, measuring in at 85 miles. Maintained by the Friends of the Weiser River Trail nonprofit, who implemented rules prohibiting the use of motor vehicles along the trail, the WRNRT is quiet and accessible for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Hikers and cyclists just need to remember to yield to horses if encountered on the trail.
The nature along the WRNRT is nothing short of breathtaking. The northern sections are heavily wooded canopy, and give way to rolling hills of wildflowers, open canyons, and farmland in the south. The Weiser River, for which the trial is named, flows alongside the trial, providing visitors ample viewing of its majestic, deep blue waters. One important thing to note is the extended space between trailheads. If you're leaving from Weiser, the nearest trailhead is 10 miles at Presley Bridge. So, if you are aiming to tackle this trail, make a day of it and enjoy your time out in nature.
The National Oldtime Fiddlers' Festival
If you happen to be visiting Weiser during the month of June, you will immediately understand why the city has been named the "Fiddle Capital of the World." Fiddlers from across the country descend upon Weiser for the National Oldtime Fiddlers' Contest and Festival, which has been held annually since 1953. Weiser itself has been associated with fiddling since its founding in the 1860s. The Festival was created through the efforts of the local Chamber of Commerce to keep this tradition alive.
The Festival today is a blend of musical competition and traditional skills fair. Campers, vendors, and artisans assemble at City Park to sell food and wares, and to showcase frontier skills like soap making, yarn spinning, and wood carving. The contest is held at Weiser's high school and brings together fiddlers of all ages to compete across 8 different divisions. Each fielder must play a hoedown, waltz, and tune of their choice, all without sheet music. The festival ends with a great Fiddle Parade down Main Street.
The Festival and Contest have served as the platform from which many fiddlers have launched successful musical careers. If you've got a love for old time music, have a hankering to learn some valuable pioneering skills, and love unspoiled western scenery, Weiser is place to visit. It's the small Idaho city that combines the best of nature and pioneering culture.