A Small Idaho City With Scenic Trails And A Huge Music Festival Is The 'Fiddle Capital Of The World'

Nestled along the Continental Divide in the western Rocky Mountains, the state of Idaho has long been regarded as an outdoor lover's dream. Author Ernest Hemingway came to fish the waters of the fabled Sun Valley. Hikers from all around travel to Malad Gorge to take in breathtaking scenic canyon views. Over along the Oregon border, set in the fertile wine-growing region of the southwest, the small city of Weiser contains some of Idaho's best scenic trails, and is home to a huge music festival that has given the city the nickname the "Fiddle Capital of the World."

First settled in the 1860s, Weiser boomed as a mining town and railroad transportation hub. Several shootouts and robberies occurred during the 1880s, making Weiser something of a Wild West legend. Today, the city is far more tranquil. Streets are lined with historic homes, and great emphasis is placed on natural conservation and community building. It's a great spot to make as a home base for your travels in southwestern Idaho.

From the airport in Boise, Idaho's capital and the northwest's top foodie destination, Weiser is only an hour and fifteen minute drive north. This ease of access makes the city all the more describable as a place to hike and enjoy some of the best music in the country.