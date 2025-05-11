An Overlooked City Near Boise With Pizza And Beer Is The Gateway To Idaho's Rugged High Desert

From the tip of the Panhandle to the Tetons, Idaho is full of high adventure. However, many travelers in search of the state's scenic lakes and underrated mountain cities fly past the city of Mountain Home along I-84, missing out on the state's jagged, high-desert canyons as well as great local pizza and beer scene. Less than an hour east of Boise, Mountain Home is the perfect base for travelers looking to explore Southwest Idaho's high desert, including the tallest freestanding dunes in America, and experience some of the best fishing waters in the state.

Travelers who drive through Mountain Home may be surprised by the town's name. However, throughout its history, the city has always had a rather striking name. Mountain Home began as a stagecoach station called Rattlesnake Station in the 1860s for travelers along the Oregon Trail as well as prospectors looking for gold in Southern Idaho. Once the Oregon Short Line connected the southern part of the state in 1884, the town's postmaster moved "The Mountain Home" from the nearby mountains closer to the railroad. During the next three decades, Mountain Home was first shaped by Basque herders from Spain and France's Basque Country, and later by the U.S. military before and after World War II.

During the spring and fall, explore the main section of the historic Oregon Trail, just north of Mountain Home, where thousands of pioneers crossed the challenging Idaho deserts. Compared to in the past, it's much easier now; the 102-mile route toward Boise, one of the top foodie destinations in the country, is a paved and gravel road.