An Overlooked City Near Boise With Pizza And Beer Is The Gateway To Idaho's Rugged High Desert
From the tip of the Panhandle to the Tetons, Idaho is full of high adventure. However, many travelers in search of the state's scenic lakes and underrated mountain cities fly past the city of Mountain Home along I-84, missing out on the state's jagged, high-desert canyons as well as great local pizza and beer scene. Less than an hour east of Boise, Mountain Home is the perfect base for travelers looking to explore Southwest Idaho's high desert, including the tallest freestanding dunes in America, and experience some of the best fishing waters in the state.
Travelers who drive through Mountain Home may be surprised by the town's name. However, throughout its history, the city has always had a rather striking name. Mountain Home began as a stagecoach station called Rattlesnake Station in the 1860s for travelers along the Oregon Trail as well as prospectors looking for gold in Southern Idaho. Once the Oregon Short Line connected the southern part of the state in 1884, the town's postmaster moved "The Mountain Home" from the nearby mountains closer to the railroad. During the next three decades, Mountain Home was first shaped by Basque herders from Spain and France's Basque Country, and later by the U.S. military before and after World War II.
During the spring and fall, explore the main section of the historic Oregon Trail, just north of Mountain Home, where thousands of pioneers crossed the challenging Idaho deserts. Compared to in the past, it's much easier now; the 102-mile route toward Boise, one of the top foodie destinations in the country, is a paved and gravel road.
A new heart of the city
The city of Mountain Home recently renovated the downtown area, investing $5 million into improving access for pedestrians and vehicles to support local businesses. Along Main Street in downtown, you'll find plenty of street parking and local businesses, as well as some of the best pizza and beer around. Fatty'z Pizza is a local favorite for New York pie, while a block up the road, you'll find some of the best specialty pizzas and a cold microbrew at Gold Tap Craft Beer. For those who are in the mood for a classic Italian meal with an Idaho twist, visit Smoky Mountain Pizza, an Idaho chain that has served up tasty pizzas and Italian fare for over 30 years.
Even though Mountain Home has about 15,000 people, you'll find big city supermarkets and box stores in addition to local businesses. You'll find everything you need in town to explore Idaho's backcountry, whether it's a sturdy pair of boots, snacks for the road, or your fishing license. When you're ready to rest your head, you'll find a wide assortment of accommodations, ranging from chain hotels along the side of the Interstate to charming bed-and-breakfasts downtown.
Moreover, Mountain Home comes alive year-round for the city's major festivals and celebrations. Some of the biggest and most unique are the Mountain Home Festival of Beer and Crazee Days, which celebrate local businesses in town. The city celebrates its storied Basque and military heritage as well, with monuments and parks dedicated to both groups, as well as the largest annual parade in Idaho on Air Force Appreciation Day in September.
High desert adventures
Like in its past, today, Mountain Home is a jumping off point to explore Idaho's vast, high desert. Through this region, the mighty Snake River twists, turns, and cuts out breathtaking gorges through the volcanic cliffs, one of which is just 50 miles east and directly off of I-84. Head 30 miles south of town and you'll find some of the best family fishing waters in the state at CJ Strike Reservoir. Not only is the 6,764-acre area easy to access, but the three arms offer different fishing experiences. Moreover, the reservoir is full of trout, crappie, bass, catfish, and perch. Head toward the dam on the main arm or the Bruneau Arm if you'll be fishing from the banks, though many local outfitters can take you out for an unforgettable day — and possibly even a sturgeon. And when you're ready for a bite, the Black Sands Resort and Campground serves up some of the best burgers around.
The canyons of southern Idaho are some of the best places in the country–maybe in the world–to witness the majesty of birds of prey in their natural habitat. Just next to the reservoir, you'll find the 485,000-acre Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey Conservation Area, home to 800 pairs of birds of prey, including falcons, hawks, eagles, and owls nesting above the cliffs. Don't miss driving the 56-mile loop, and for an up-close-and-personal experience with nature, hop out at Dedication Point and walk the half-mile loop to the Snake River Canyon. If you'd like to stay longer or explore the area in depth, grab your bike or tent; camping is allowed, though please remember to leave no trace.