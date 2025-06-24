New York's Finger Lakes Region Boasts A State Park With 12 Majestic Waterfalls, A Beach, And Comfy Camping
New York is abundant in adventures out in the sun, and it's time to add another state park to your list of things to do while in the Finger Lakes region. Located south of Cayuga Lake, Robert H. Treman State Park is a prime stop for hiking, waterfalls, swimming, and camping. The park is less than 15 minutes from Ithaca, a charming college city in Finger Lakes region, while Watkins Glen, another waterfall-filled New York state park, is less than an hour away.
The state park is a popular swimming spot during summer getaways, but the top destination is Enfield Glen Gorge Trail. The area includes five hiking trails, two huge waterfalls and 10 smaller ones, and Enfield Creek. The trails and swimming are seasonal and close during winter. The most popular trails are the Gorge Trail and Rim Trail, and they're often combined for an unforgettable experience. All this leads to Lucifer Falls, the biggest falls in the park.
If you're looking to beat the heat, you can dip in the waters at the designated beach area at the Lower Falls. Anywhere else, swimming is not allowed as it can get dangerous. Additionally, swimming at the Lower Falls is only possible when the lifeguard is on duty. You can also stay the night at their campsites and cabins for an additional cost. Both the beach and campsites are right by the lower entrance, as well as near the shelters, play areas, and picnic areas.
Go hike and see the waterfalls
The sun is out and you're ready to go, but where to start? You could choose to start from the Upper Entrance, where you'll start big as the Lucifer Falls are right there, and you'll descend to the Lower Falls for the rest of the journey. Or you could enter through the Lower Entrance, where the Lower Falls, designated beach, and camping areas can be found. From here, you'll be going up to the big finish at Lucifer Falls.
Whichever way you go, the two most recommended trails are the Gorge Trail and the Rim Trail. They're both considered moderate hikes, and both trails are well-marked with mixed terrain. The Rim Trail has steep stairs, but it's worth it, as the views of Lucifer Falls are more front and center, and you can see a fuller picture of the falls from the lookout. The Gorge Trail has a different view, but it will get you much closer. If you want to kill two birds with one stone, it's definitely ideal to combine the two trails. This combined loop trail will take about two hours to complete and is 4.2 miles.
Between the two bigger falls, there are 10 smaller ones that you'll pass through, all varying in size. The walkways on the trail will give you a good view of the smaller waterfalls in between. While the Lower Falls is better known as the swimming hole, it still stands tall at 70 feet, while the Lucifer Falls is at 115 feet.
Planning your trip to Robert H. Treman State Park
Robert H. Treman State Park is open all year round, with the swimming season open from June to Labor Day. Swimming is available from 11:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m., but may close depending on the weather or lifeguard availability. Just be advised that getting in the water is only allowed at the Lower Falls. Opening hours and seasons may still vary, so make sure to check before visiting.
Summer would give you the best of both waterfall viewing and swimming, but this is also the park's most crowded season. You can still visit in the fall, as there are fewer people and the trails look amazing, surrounded by fall foliage. By winter, the trails are closed, and the Lower Falls beach area would be frozen over.
If you'd like to be fully in nature for your trip, camping is available in tents or cabins, but you'd need to reserve in advance. Campsites are $20 to $24 per night, while cabins are for longer stays, a minimum of one week, for $238 to $400 per week, at the time of writing. There is also a car entry fee of $10 from April to mid-November, as of writing. Parking is available on both the upper and lower entrances, but there is more room on the lower entrance, as this is closer to the swimming and camping. On the plus side, the upper entrance has The Old Mill, with a museum and picnic area. If you're craving more outdoor adventure, head to the other incredible Finger Lakes towns in the area.