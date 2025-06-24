New York's Finger Lakes Region Boasts A State Park With 12 Majestic Waterfalls, A Beach, And Comfy Camping

New York is abundant in adventures out in the sun, and it's time to add another state park to your list of things to do while in the Finger Lakes region. Located south of Cayuga Lake, Robert H. Treman State Park is a prime stop for hiking, waterfalls, swimming, and camping. The park is less than 15 minutes from Ithaca, a charming college city in Finger Lakes region, while Watkins Glen, another waterfall-filled New York state park, is less than an hour away.

The state park is a popular swimming spot during summer getaways, but the top destination is Enfield Glen Gorge Trail. The area includes five hiking trails, two huge waterfalls and 10 smaller ones, and Enfield Creek. The trails and swimming are seasonal and close during winter. The most popular trails are the Gorge Trail and Rim Trail, and they're often combined for an unforgettable experience. All this leads to Lucifer Falls, the biggest falls in the park.

If you're looking to beat the heat, you can dip in the waters at the designated beach area at the Lower Falls. Anywhere else, swimming is not allowed as it can get dangerous. Additionally, swimming at the Lower Falls is only possible when the lifeguard is on duty. You can also stay the night at their campsites and cabins for an additional cost. Both the beach and campsites are right by the lower entrance, as well as near the shelters, play areas, and picnic areas.