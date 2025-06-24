Why Rick Steves Suggests Tourists In Europe Travel With Pocket-Size Tissues

There are plenty of differences between a standard American bathroom and one you'll find abroad. Just one look around the continent, and you'll see that it is mainly because many buildings in Europe have been preserved rather than torn down and rebuilt, like in America. That preservation often comes with quirks, like plumbing systems that may be a bit outdated.

Steves says, "Some countries, such as Greece and Turkey, have very frail plumbing. If you see a wastebasket near the toilet with used toilet paper in it, that's a sign that the sewer system isn't up to snuff. Put your used TP in the wastebasket instead of flushing it."

Some other important toilet-related matters Steves says tourists may come across include paying to use the restrooms, gender-neutral bathrooms, and squat toilets. Depending on what country you visit, it's encouraged to do a bit of research, pack your tissue paper to-go, and familiarize yourself with what's to come so you can have an effortless vacation.

Want to know more of Steves' travel tips? Read about how you should not let bathroom accommodations deter you from saving on a hotel in Europe.