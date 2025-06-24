Why Rick Steves Suggests Tourists In Europe Travel With Pocket-Size Tissues
With culture shocks, language barriers, and surprisingly small accommodation spaces, falling in love with Europe isn't always the cakewalk shown on social media. However, Travel Writer Rick Steves does his best to keep his readers in the know about what to bring with them and what expectations they should have to make their trip a breeze. His latest advice? Toss some tissue paper into your travel bag just in case you encounter a bathroom without toilet paper. It's one essential you don't think about until it's too late — kind of like when he recommends always packing a rain jacket when visiting Britain or Ireland.
Travelers on the Fodorś Travel community forum agree, noting that toilet paper in some parts of Europe can be missing from public bathrooms. Bringing a small pack of tissues takes up little space and can go a long way as an essential item. It's being prepared for everyday inconveniences that can make the difference between a trip that feels frustrating and one that feels freeing.
Other things to know about European bathrooms
There are plenty of differences between a standard American bathroom and one you'll find abroad. Just one look around the continent, and you'll see that it is mainly because many buildings in Europe have been preserved rather than torn down and rebuilt, like in America. That preservation often comes with quirks, like plumbing systems that may be a bit outdated.
Steves says, "Some countries, such as Greece and Turkey, have very frail plumbing. If you see a wastebasket near the toilet with used toilet paper in it, that's a sign that the sewer system isn't up to snuff. Put your used TP in the wastebasket instead of flushing it."
Some other important toilet-related matters Steves says tourists may come across include paying to use the restrooms, gender-neutral bathrooms, and squat toilets. Depending on what country you visit, it's encouraged to do a bit of research, pack your tissue paper to-go, and familiarize yourself with what's to come so you can have an effortless vacation.
