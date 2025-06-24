One Of Las Vegas' Best Neighborhoods Offers Lush Parks And Mature Trees Just Minutes From The Strip

Want to experience Sin City while still getting decent sleep? Take a 12-minute drive about 5 miles west from the glitzy Las Vegas Strip, and you will come across Spring Valley, Nevada. Created in the 70s, the unincorporated town of Spring Valley was designed to be a suburban community close to Las Vegas. Today, it ranks as one of Las Vegas' most livable neighborhoods and has a chill, family-friendly vibe in an unbeatable location.

Covering a 33-square-mile radius with a population of over 200,000, the town is watched over by the Spring Valley Mountain range. It's home to Las Vegas' Chinatown, with its array of mouth-watering dishes, and a waterpark for when you need to cool off after a day in the desert sun. Spring Valley is also an under 20-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport, so it could be a great rest stop before you go adventuring along Nevada's famous extraterrestrial highway and exploring this sleepy town with sand dune trails and otherworldly scenery.