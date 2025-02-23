A State Park Scenic Byway In Nevada Promises Spectacular Views Of Geologic Wonders

Nevada is underrated for its remarkable natural attractions, especially compared to neighboring states like Arizona, Utah, and California. But Nevada has a good deal of unmissable sights as striking as more heavily touristed spots. For example, just off Nevada's Route 34, you can find the colorful Fly Ranch Geyser displaying nature's artwork. Then there's the severely underrated Great Basin National Park, one of the least-visited national parks in the lower 48 states. But even within this context, Valley of Fire State Park stands out as a one-of-a-kind natural wonder.

The "fire" of the Valley of Fire comes from the park's prominent red Aztec sandstone rock formations, which formed from the consolidation of shifting sands over 140 million years. The resulting rocks bear a distinctive bright red that lights up the landscape, sometimes literally! During the evening, the setting sun reflects off the red rocks and creates the impression of a landscape actually made out of fire. Alongside dramatic red sandstone, Valley of Fire also contains other geological marvels indicative of the broader Mojave Desert. Across the park, you can find natural rock arches, "beehive" formations, rocky domes, and even a striking fiery rock "wave."

If you're visiting the park on foot, you can take advantage of its many excellent hiking trails for immersive tours of its awe-inspiring rock formations. You can even see ancient petroglyphs left on the rocks by the region's indigenous peoples thousands of years ago. The park's camping options include both tent camping and RV sites, and there are great spots for horseback riding and picnicking as well. No matter your mode of transportation, Valley of Fire State Park has something for you.