Tucked Between Tampa And Orlando Is Florida's City Surrounded By Dazzling Lakes Full Of Citrus-Scented Trails
If your idea of Central Florida stops at the heart-pounding rides of Disney World, Legoland, and Universal Studios, or the upscale amenities of Tampa Bay and Orlando — like this unique resort with tropical beaches, pristine lagoons, white sands, and lush waterfalls – Lake Alfred will surprise you. It's nestled between a network of quiet lakes, including Lake Haines, Lake Rochelle, and Lake Alfred itself, all part of Central Florida's Northern Chain of Lakes. Surrounded by fragrant peach and citrus orchards, this quaint 6,374-inhabitant town in the northern portion of Polk County offers a refreshing escape into the soulful, sun-drenched side of the Sunshine State most travelers never see.
Think about spending the day peacefully walking through the 112 acres of Mackay Gardens and Lakeside Preserve along the shores of Lake Rochelle. This beloved green space features four distinct trails — the 1.3-mile and 0.8-mile blue trails, plus the 0.4-mile and 0.5-mile orange trails — along with a fully equipped fitness trail for those seeking an active outdoor workout. Inside the park is a beautifully preserved 7,000-square-foot craftsman home from 1917, the historic Mackay House (also known as "La Rochelle"), a sought-after venue for weddings and other private events. While tours of the estate are available by reservation only, entrance to the preserve is free and open to the public throughout the year. A lively calendar of cultural events takes place in the gardens, with popular night sky viewings, educational workshops, and yoga classes.
Water sports are central to the lakeside experience. Public boat ramps provide year-round access to Lakes Haines, Alfred, and Rochelle, offering the perfect setting for a peaceful afternoon of water skiing, paddleboarding, kayaking, or fishing. Adventure doesn't stop in Lake Alfred. A short 40-minute drive north is the Hilochee Wildlife Management Area, a vital component of the Green Swamp wetland system, boasting a thriving fauna of gopher tortoises, several species of frogs, bald eagles, wild turkeys, and even alligators.
Lake Alfred, between past and present
As with many towns across the United States, Lake Alfred's early growth and development were closely tied to the arrival of train transportation — in this case, after the South Florida Railroad extended into the area in the late 1800s. Initially known by several names — from Fargo to Chubb and Bartow Junction — the settlement was incorporated as the City of Fargo in 1913 before officially adopting the name Lake Alfred in 1915, reportedly after the nearby lake named in honor of railroad advocate Alfred Parslow. Settlers arrived from as far as North Dakota, drawn first by the booming timber industry and later by the promise of the emerging citrus trade. An industry that would eventually gain international prominence, thanks in no small part to the founding of the Citrus Research and Education Center in 1917, whose groundbreaking innovations helped transform the region's citrus sector into a cornerstone of Florida's agricultural economy.
Today, Lake Alfred continues to benefit from its strategic location, offering easy access to the I-4 corridor, CSX rail lines serving much of the eastern United States, and the international airports of Tampa and Orlando (here are the best free things to do in the "O-Town"). Not far away lies Winter Haven, a city situated between Orlando and Tampa, boasting a blooming natural beauty and thrilling theme parks. The two are also connected by a 4.7-mile pedestrian and cycling path, the Chain of Lakes Trail.
The construction of this multipurpose infrastructure, which ended in the late 2010s, is perfectly in line with the City of Lake Alfred's vision for the future — one that is strongly oriented towards creating a dynamic, accessible, and community-focused environment that fosters sustainable business growth and enhances quality of life for residents and visitors alike.
Where to eat and shop in Lake Alfred
While Lake Alfred may be small in size, it delivers big when it comes to shopping and dining. A staple in town for more than four decades, Gary's Oyster Bar & Seafood House is a go-to spot for indulging in fresh, no-frills seafood — and the margaritas are just as good, at least according to regulars. Venture just outside the town to savor the legendary Mary Lang's Grapefruit Pie at Lang Sun Country Grove's Taste of Florida Café in Haines City — a buttery graham cracker base topped with refreshing grapefruit gelatin and an indulgent cloud of whipped cream.
Boasting an impressive average of 4.7 stars on Google Reviews, The Back Porch offers delectable four-course picnic-style lunches to be enjoyed on the restaurant's picturesque porch (remember, seats fill up fast, so get there early to secure one), or in one of the city's many green spaces, like the beautiful Lake Swoope Park. The restaurant is part of the eclectic collection at The Stable Home Decor, Lake Alfred's long-standing institution for home decor, garden supplies, and unique keepsakes.
Equally interesting is the antiques scene, with beloved shops like Biggar Antiques, described in a Google Review as perfect "for the type of person that enjoys spending an afternoon combing through a wide assortment of items looking for treasures," and the Barn Antiques — just note, the latter is closed until October 2025.