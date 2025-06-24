Tucked Between Tampa And Orlando Is Florida's City Surrounded By Dazzling Lakes Full Of Citrus-Scented Trails

If your idea of Central Florida stops at the heart-pounding rides of Disney World, Legoland, and Universal Studios, or the upscale amenities of Tampa Bay and Orlando — like this unique resort with tropical beaches, pristine lagoons, white sands, and lush waterfalls – Lake Alfred will surprise you. It's nestled between a network of quiet lakes, including Lake Haines, Lake Rochelle, and Lake Alfred itself, all part of Central Florida's Northern Chain of Lakes. Surrounded by fragrant peach and citrus orchards, this quaint 6,374-inhabitant town in the northern portion of Polk County offers a refreshing escape into the soulful, sun-drenched side of the Sunshine State most travelers never see.

Think about spending the day peacefully walking through the 112 acres of Mackay Gardens and Lakeside Preserve along the shores of Lake Rochelle. This beloved green space features four distinct trails — the 1.3-mile and 0.8-mile blue trails, plus the 0.4-mile and 0.5-mile orange trails — along with a fully equipped fitness trail for those seeking an active outdoor workout. Inside the park is a beautifully preserved 7,000-square-foot craftsman home from 1917, the historic Mackay House (also known as "La Rochelle"), a sought-after venue for weddings and other private events. While tours of the estate are available by reservation only, entrance to the preserve is free and open to the public throughout the year. A lively calendar of cultural events takes place in the gardens, with popular night sky viewings, educational workshops, and yoga classes.

Water sports are central to the lakeside experience. Public boat ramps provide year-round access to Lakes Haines, Alfred, and Rochelle, offering the perfect setting for a peaceful afternoon of water skiing, paddleboarding, kayaking, or fishing. Adventure doesn't stop in Lake Alfred. A short 40-minute drive north is the Hilochee Wildlife Management Area, a vital component of the Green Swamp wetland system, boasting a thriving fauna of gopher tortoises, several species of frogs, bald eagles, wild turkeys, and even alligators.