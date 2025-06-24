The Annoying Reason Your Credit Card Airport Lounge Is About To Be A Lot Less Welcoming
Getting a mid and high-end credit card is one of the best ways to receive free access to airport lounges — or, in the case of Capital One customers, it used to be. The company recently announced that it would change its policy, which allowed Capital One Venture X and Venture X Business cardholders to bring two complimentary guests to its lounges. Starting February 1, 2026, this access won't be part of the perks anymore. Primary cardholders will still get in for free, but they'll have to pay to bring guests with them. This means that, if you're traveling in a group, you can either be a jerk and sit in a lounge while they sit uncomfortably at the gate, or be prepared to shell out some cash.
Those who are in the second group have a couple of choices. For secondary cardholders (usually spouses and children), there will be a $125 annual fee for lounge access. Meanwhile, for one-time guests, fees will be $45 for adults and $25 for children under 17 per visit.
There is a way to still receive complimentary guest passes, but it comes with the hefty price of $75,000. Customers who spend this amount in a year will still benefit from the perk (which used to be included simply for owning the card) with restrictions. Specifically, big spenders who earn this benefit will be able to bring two guests into Capital One Lounges, and only one guest into Capital One Landings —which are smaller than the regular ones.
Is it still worth getting a Capital One credit card?
Unsurprisingly, current customers are not happy with the changes, as nobody would applaud getting fewer benefits for the same price. That said, the new policy does make some sense. The cards' popularity has created overcrowding and long lines at lounges, which beats the entire point of the perk, Capital One explained in a statement (via CNBC). And while the $75,000 minimum spend seems ridiculous just for a couple of guest passes, the prices for day passes aren't too bad — especially if you're traveling as a family and want to be a little more comfortable.
Ultimately, though, if you're an infrequent traveler, it's not worth getting a Capital One card just for lounge access. However, the perk might still be attractive to frequent flyers, particularly those who often take solo trips and pass through cities where Capital One has lounges like Dallas, Denver, and Las Vegas.
There are many other perks that could still make getting a travel credit card a smart move. Many of Capital One's cards, for instance, offer to reimburse you for the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee every four years. Additionally, credit cards are also safer to use than debit cards when you travel since they have broader protections for unauthorized uses, according to expert Rick Steves. Besides, you'll always earn points for everyday purchases that you can eventually turn into future travel. So even if you take only a couple of trips per year, it's a worthy investment.