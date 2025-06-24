The Annoying Reason Your Credit Card Airport Lounge Is About To Be A Lot Less Welcoming

Getting a mid and high-end credit card is one of the best ways to receive free access to airport lounges — or, in the case of Capital One customers, it used to be. The company recently announced that it would change its policy, which allowed Capital One Venture X and Venture X Business cardholders to bring two complimentary guests to its lounges. Starting February 1, 2026, this access won't be part of the perks anymore. Primary cardholders will still get in for free, but they'll have to pay to bring guests with them. This means that, if you're traveling in a group, you can either be a jerk and sit in a lounge while they sit uncomfortably at the gate, or be prepared to shell out some cash.

Those who are in the second group have a couple of choices. For secondary cardholders (usually spouses and children), there will be a $125 annual fee for lounge access. Meanwhile, for one-time guests, fees will be $45 for adults and $25 for children under 17 per visit.

There is a way to still receive complimentary guest passes, but it comes with the hefty price of $75,000. Customers who spend this amount in a year will still benefit from the perk (which used to be included simply for owning the card) with restrictions. Specifically, big spenders who earn this benefit will be able to bring two guests into Capital One Lounges, and only one guest into Capital One Landings —which are smaller than the regular ones.