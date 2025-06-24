One Of New Orleans' Most Unexpected Tourist Attractions Is A Giant Unique Tree With Incredible Giraffe Views

It's not hard to make a case for New Orleans being the coolest, most unique city in the United States. Home to legalized on-the-street alcohol, mediums lining Jackson Square, tiny voodoo shops, two-story French architecture, jazz in its original birthplace, po' boys, crawfish, red beans and rice, and the occasional very, very bad weather: There really isn't any other place like it. But in case folks didn't realize, New Orleans has another nifty feature that might get overlooked in the jazzy stew and street side milieu: The Tree of Life. No, we don't mean Yggdrasil or that one, same-named tree from Genesis in the Bible. We mean a climbable, massive oak planted in 1740 that abuts one side of the giraffe pen in the nearby Audubon Zoo. If you're lucky, you might get to relive carefree childhood tree-climbing times and also spot the curious face of the world's most long-necked animal staring at you.

Granted, the Tree of Life — formally the elegantly named Étienne de Boray Oak — wasn't planted to help people gaze at mammals. The tree was planted only 22 years after the French founded New Orleans in 1718 and 144 years before non-indigenous animals started getting housed in the park in 1884. It's just a happy coincidence for travelers and locals that the Tree of Life's long-limbed branches have continued to grow and grow.

Nowadays, the tree plays host not only to lots of climbing, but loads of wedding photos and the general interest of passersby and tourists. But if you want to climb the Tree of Life, proceed with caution. It's not explicitly illegal to climb trees in Audubon Park, like it is trees in City Park in New Orlean's north, but it might not be the most mannerly or respectful thing to do, either.