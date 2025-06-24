One Of Los Angeles' Best Foodie Neighborhoods Is A Vibrant Hub Of Armenian Bites, Culture, And Community

Is there a bigger melting pot in the world than the U.S.? Some of the best Chinatowns across America are found in New York, Massachusetts, and, naturally, Los Angeles. And if the U.S. is a melting pot, L.A. is where all the sizzle is. People flock to this city from Mexico, Costa Rica, Argentina, Cuba, and for those who've been to Glendale — a large population of Armenians. While the tiny Caucasian nation's dizzying mountain ranges and ancient sites are a couple of flights away from Los Angeles, residents can always count on Little Armenia to feel at home. This underrated neighborhood is a foodie paradise –– one you must visit on an empty stomach because no one is leaving the table without going for seconds.

Sandwiched between Hollywood Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard, Little Armenia is full of delicious and inviting eateries. But the way many Armenians ended up in the neighborhood isn't exactly a happy story. In 1915, 1.5 million Armenians suffered a genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Empire, which some consider to be one of the first genocides of the 20th century alongside Namibia. Whoever survived the death marches in the Syrian desert had to establish their lives from scratch. Many Armenians had to resettle in the Middle East, while others left for the U.S. in search of better opportunities. That's how Little Armenia came to be.

Armenians brought two things to the U.S.: good food and warm hospitality. You'll find exactly that in Little Armenia, with a sprinkle of good, old-fashioned unsolicited marriage advice from the older generation. Armenians are welcoming and practice a collectivist culture — it takes a village to do everything. And they will tell you that you need to learn how to cook before getting married.