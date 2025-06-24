This City With One Of South Carolina's Most Intimate Downtowns Is A Year-Round Outdoor Paradise
One of the best ways to get intimate with a new city is by exploring its downtown area. One state that does downtowns better than most is South Carolina. This is the sort of place where you can find a city offering a peaceful escape from the bustle with a charming town square. Or discover a "Little Golden Town" that's a cute, artsy tree-covered gem known for friendliness and charm. So, when it comes to magical downtowns, the competition in South Carolina is steep. This is what makes Laurens, a small city two hours' drive from Charlotte, all the more endearing.
Laurens' downtown comprises four short streets, which encircle its public square. The downtown's square shape is a big part of its intimate, small-town identity, as you're never far from anywhere else. Laurens' 19th and 20th-century buildings populate the area and create an old-world ambience that harkens back to the city's origin in the late 1700s. These days most of the buildings house local shops, restaurants, art galleries, and event spaces.
There's an air of Southern hospitality as you duck into each business, door bells chiming before a friendly greeting. If it's food you're after, Roma serves delicious Italian and Greek cuisine on outdoor tables overlooking the square. The house favorite is a saucy and cheesy lasagna, but you also can't go wrong with a mezze platter or an authentic Italian stromboli. The wine menu is equally indulgent, with reds, whites, and sparkling options from Spain, Italy, California, and France.
Local shopping in downtown Laurens
Get to know the locals as you browse their wares shop by shop around Laurens' public square. Artist's Co-Op is a welcoming gallery filled from wall to wall with paintings by local artists. They also offer classes throughout the year, such as acrylic painting workshops and sessions for kids. If you have a green thumb in need of some inspiration, Verdin's Too most likely has what you're looking for. The garden center stocks a wide variety of shrubs, flowering plants, and garden ornaments. It also has a beautifully converted rooftop that's now a lush downtown Eden with vibrant flowers, green foliage, and benches all put together in an inspiring layout.
Southern Twist & Trade, located near the square's southwestern corner, is the place to go for trinkets, homewares, clothing, jewelry, and other unique gifts. It's a cute shop, and while the selection may be a little limited compared to bigger cities, you might still happen upon boutique bath products or dinnerware sets. Graphic tees are also easily found here, many of which capture that timeless Southern essence with their prints.
Outdoor adventures in Laurens
Laurens is surrounded by natural attractions and fun outdoor experiences, including Lake Greenwood State Park. It's only 45-minutes drive from downtown and completely immerses you in South Carolina's wilderness. Life on the lake is a breeze, whether you're fishing for prized bass, getting out on your boat, or simply kicking back at one of the campsites overlooking the water.
If you're interested in learning more about the region's war history, drive 25 minutes to the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site. It's the site of one of the Revolutionary War's most pivotal battles and preserves that history today with guided tours and an educational Visitor Center. You can also enjoy the site's natural spoils, with covered picnic shelters, renowned bird watching, and canoeing or kayaking on the Enoree River.
The closest major city to Laurens is Columbia, which is just over one hour away via car. If you're coming from out of state, you can fly into Columbia Metropolitan Airport, which welcomes flights from many U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Public transport is unfortunately not really an option, even if you're coming from Charlotte. So you're best off renting a car at the airport. If you do have a car, you might want to also check out South Carolina's undeveloped barrier island for a pristine, quiet escape full of wildlife.