This City With One Of South Carolina's Most Intimate Downtowns Is A Year-Round Outdoor Paradise

One of the best ways to get intimate with a new city is by exploring its downtown area. One state that does downtowns better than most is South Carolina. This is the sort of place where you can find a city offering a peaceful escape from the bustle with a charming town square. Or discover a "Little Golden Town" that's a cute, artsy tree-covered gem known for friendliness and charm. So, when it comes to magical downtowns, the competition in South Carolina is steep. This is what makes Laurens, a small city two hours' drive from Charlotte, all the more endearing.

Laurens' downtown comprises four short streets, which encircle its public square. The downtown's square shape is a big part of its intimate, small-town identity, as you're never far from anywhere else. Laurens' 19th and 20th-century buildings populate the area and create an old-world ambience that harkens back to the city's origin in the late 1700s. These days most of the buildings house local shops, restaurants, art galleries, and event spaces.

There's an air of Southern hospitality as you duck into each business, door bells chiming before a friendly greeting. If it's food you're after, Roma serves delicious Italian and Greek cuisine on outdoor tables overlooking the square. The house favorite is a saucy and cheesy lasagna, but you also can't go wrong with a mezze platter or an authentic Italian stromboli. The wine menu is equally indulgent, with reds, whites, and sparkling options from Spain, Italy, California, and France.