This Welsh Village Is A Coastal Favorite With Sandy Beaches, Sea Views, And A Chance To Spot Dolphins
The United Kingdom's country of Wales may often be overlooked for Scotland and England, but it has its own incredible collection of seven wonders to explore. From towering mountains and grand waterfalls to medieval cathedrals and centuries-old bridges, Wales offers so much history and natural beauty to discover without the crowds.
One of the most beautiful destinations in Wales is Aberporth, a former port and fishing village on Cardigan Bay that is a popular summer resort town with a couple of stunning sandy beaches right in its heart. Aberporth is also located on Wales' Coastal Way, a 870-mile walking path that surrounds the underrated country's entire breathtaking shoreline. Dramatic rugged vistas are therefore easily accessible by foot, and you can often spot bottlenose dolphins from panoramic outlooks. In fact, Cardigan Bay is renowned for its large population of bottlenose dolphins. Back in the quaint village of Aberporth, you can stay in historic inns and feast on fresh seafood for the perfect seaside holiday.
The closest major airport to Aberporth is an over two-hour drive away in Cardiff, one of Europe's most affordable capital cities. Aberporth is also a five-hour drive from London. The best time to visit Aberporth for prime beach days is during the summer months, especially July and August. However, the spring and early fall months are often quieter and an ideal time to bundle up and walk the coastal paths.
What to see and do in Aberporth
Aberporth boasts two crescent sweeps of sandy beach, referred to as the Dolwen and Dyffryn beaches, that are bisected by a rocky promontory. However, at low tide one can walk between the two beaches. Aberporth's beaches have earned Seaside Awards for 2025, meaning they ensure good water quality and facilities. During the summer, lifeguards watch over the Dolwen shoreline, where the bracing water invites refreshing swims. Visitors also can kayak or paddleboard in the bay when the waves are calm. While Dolwen Beach does not allow dogs during the summer months (May to September), Dyffryn Beach is a popular dog-friendly beach park year round. Between the beaches, there is public parking for a daily fee and public bathrooms. The restaurants and cafes of Aberporth are also within a short stroll.
For stunning vistas of Aberporth's dramatic coastline, north to the walking path that laces along Dyffryn Beach and heads 2 miles to the village of Tresaith. You'll bypass a grassy lawn with picture-perfect views of Aberporth and its beaches before reaching the Coastal Way. A large population of bottlenose dolphins are often seen frolicking in the waves in Cardigan Bay, especially during the summer months. "The bay is fabulous for kayaking and other water sports and an ideal place to spot the resident dolphins," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We first spotted them from our kayak but once we were back on the beach, a small pod of dolphins then came very close to the shore chasing fish –– what a joy to watch!"
Where to stay and eat in Aberporth
The coastal charms of Aberporth are best enjoyed leisurely over a few days. Base yourself at the elegant Penrallt Country House Hotel, housed in a 17th-century estate on 30 private acres. Many of the 24 guest rooms and suites are decorated in a soothing, pastel color palette, and some even offer beautiful views of the bay or private balconies. A bountiful breakfast is served daily, such as the classic Welsh breakfast with local bacon and sausage, fried eggs, and potatoes. During the weekends, a lovely afternoon tea service is available, and dinner is offered from Thursday to Saturday featuring dishes such as sea bass or Penrallt's burger.
While Penrallt Country House Hotel is about a mile outside of the village, if you want to stay in the center of Aberporth, opt for Highcliffe Hotel. A short walk from the beach, Highcliffe Hotel offers eight guest rooms. Ideal for independent travelers, as the hotel operates on a self-service basis, the Highcliffe Hotel is a centrally located gem with excellent value. Though there is no restaurant on-site, a complimentary breakfast tray is delivered daily.
The top restaurant in Aberporth is The Ship Inn, perched overlooking the village's beaches. Open daily for lunch and dinner, this Aberporth institution is beloved for its hearty and local specialties, such as beer battered haddock, steamed mussels, and slow-cooked beef curry. Just down the road is The Boy Ashore, a charming beachside shack with picnic table seating for drinks and burgers.