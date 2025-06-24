This Welsh Village Is A Coastal Favorite With Sandy Beaches, Sea Views, And A Chance To Spot Dolphins

The United Kingdom's country of Wales may often be overlooked for Scotland and England, but it has its own incredible collection of seven wonders to explore. From towering mountains and grand waterfalls to medieval cathedrals and centuries-old bridges, Wales offers so much history and natural beauty to discover without the crowds.

One of the most beautiful destinations in Wales is Aberporth, a former port and fishing village on Cardigan Bay that is a popular summer resort town with a couple of stunning sandy beaches right in its heart. Aberporth is also located on Wales' Coastal Way, a 870-mile walking path that surrounds the underrated country's entire breathtaking shoreline. Dramatic rugged vistas are therefore easily accessible by foot, and you can often spot bottlenose dolphins from panoramic outlooks. In fact, Cardigan Bay is renowned for its large population of bottlenose dolphins. Back in the quaint village of Aberporth, you can stay in historic inns and feast on fresh seafood for the perfect seaside holiday.

The closest major airport to Aberporth is an over two-hour drive away in Cardiff, one of Europe's most affordable capital cities. Aberporth is also a five-hour drive from London. The best time to visit Aberporth for prime beach days is during the summer months, especially July and August. However, the spring and early fall months are often quieter and an ideal time to bundle up and walk the coastal paths.