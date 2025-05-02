This Tiny And Underrated European Country Has Its Own Incredible Collection Of '7 Wonders' To Explore

You can either visit all the places following the poem's order or organize a different route to maximize your time. For the latter, start with Pistyll Rhaeadr, then Llangollen Bridge and Overton, with a stop at Wrexham Steeple. From there, head to All Saints Church to see the Gresford Bells, then St. Winefride's Well, and end it at Snowdon. For the sake of ease, we'll describe each landmark in the same order as the poem.

Hidden in the Berwyn Mountains is the breathtaking Pistyll Rhaeadr. Dropping down 240 feet, this cascade is the tallest in Wales, located near the village of Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant. You can hike around the area to admire the waterfall from different perspectives before making your way to the second wonder of Wales: Wrexham Steeple. Boasting a height of 130 feet, Wrexham Steeple juts out of St. Giles' Church, about an hour's drive from Pistyll Rhaeadr. Unfortunately, we'll never know why the poet singled out the church's tower — or why they referred to the tower as a steeple in the first place. The medieval architectural masterpiece is adorned with intricate carvings, and inside, you can ascend the spiral staircase to get a bird's-eye view of Wrexham's Georgian and Victorian cityscape.

An hour-and-a-half drive east will get you to Snowdon. At 3,560 feet, Snowdon is not only Wales' highest mountain but also its most prominent feature. This majestic peak is by no means a secret, but why appreciate it from afar when you can be right in the heart of it? Six different routes guide you to the top of the mountain, and make no mistake — they're all hard to conquer, so be well prepared if you wish to tackle the climb.