One Of South America's Safest Countries To Visit Is A Vibrant Paradise Of Glamorous Beaches
From dazzling mountainous lakes and world-famous destinations where penguins roam to jaw-dropping fjords and otherworldly deserts, Chile has long captured the hearts of nature lovers. Perhaps best known for its bucket list destinations like the Chilean Patagonia to the Atacama Desert, Chile is the ultimate adventurous destination, but it's also a dream for those seeking a relaxing beach vacation. Beyond the country's wild landscapes and unique national parks lies an expansive coastline full of unforgettable beaches. From vibrant resort cities to peaceful seaside escapes, Chile's beaches blend charm, romance, and a touch of glamour.
What makes Chile even more appealing is that it's not just beautiful, but it's also considered one of the safest countries to visit in South America. While visitors should stay aware of common-sense precautions and potential risks, Chile consistently ranks highly on safety indexes, making it a solid choice for solo travelers, couples, and families alike. Whether you're wandering the elegant streets of Viña del Mar or watching surfers in Iquique, you'll find that Chile's beaches aren't just scenic — they're also remarkably stress-free.
Chile's 4,000 miles of breathtaking coastline
With 4,000 miles of coastline, Chile's glamorous beaches are not to be missed. Of its 900 beaches and countless underrated seaside cities akin to Barcelona, Iquique is a must for anyone seeking a charming and romantic beach destination. With a historic downtown, a scenic boardwalk, picturesque streets, and, of course, beautiful beaches like Playa Cavancha and the more secluded Bellavista Beach, this is the perfect relaxing stop while exploring the Atacama region. To get here, fly into Diego Aracena International Airport from Santiago. Stay just minutes from the beach at the highly-rated NH Iquique Pacifico, where you can enjoy features like an onsite restaurant, a fitness center, sun terrace, hot tub, and free bicycles.
For travelers looking for glamour, Viña del Mar is an unbeatable choice. Known as the "garden city," this scenic beach town is full of gorgeous parks (don't skip a walk through the Parque Quinta Vergara), regal palaces, and lots of luxury. Founded in the 1870s as a coastal retreat for Santiago's wealthy population, a hint of this history is still present. Visitors will see horse-drawn carriages along the promenade, to impressive historic buildings like the 19th-century Wulff Castle, a cultural center and iconic Viña del Mar landmark.
While here, don't skip a trip to one of the most stunning beaches in South America, Playa El Canelillo, either. Beloved for its tranquil atmosphere and unparalleled ocean views, it's just over an hour away from Viña del Mar. The coastal paradise of Viña del Mar is just a quick journey from Santiago, requiring a one-and-a-half-hour drive or bus ride. For a luxurious beachfront stay, the five-star Sheraton Miramar Hotel is a top-rated choice.
A safe South America destination
For many travelers, safety is understandably top of mind. And the good news is that Chile is considered relatively safe. According to the 2025 HelloSafe Safety Index, which uses 35 different criteria including occurrence of natural disasters, violence in society, and involvement in armed conflict, Chile is the third safest country in South America, behind Paraguay and Uruguay. The Global Peace Index agrees, also ranking Chile third in South America, behind Argentina and Uruguay.
However, there are some risks to keep in mind when visiting this beautiful South American destination. According to the U.S. State Department, Chile is at a "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" at the time of writing, due to an increase in violent crime and some civil unrest. So, it's best for visitors to keep an eye on valuables and to avoid displays of wealth like fancy jewelry or expensive watches.
Particularly in major cities, protests can be common, and although they're generally peaceful, visitors should stay aware and avoid them. Additionally, there's some risk for natural disasters such as earthquakes, wildfires, landslides, tsunamis, floods, and volcanic eruptions, although buildings are constructed to withstand earthquakes and tsunami evacuation routes are well-marked. When planning your trip to Chile, be sure to research individual cities to best understand any risks and areas to avoid. But rest assured that Chile is one of South America's safest destinations, and a gem for anyone seeking gorgeous beaches, beautiful nature, and culture.