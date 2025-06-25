One Of South America's Safest Countries To Visit Is A Vibrant Paradise Of Glamorous Beaches

With 4,000 miles of coastline, Chile's glamorous beaches are not to be missed. Of its 900 beaches and countless underrated seaside cities akin to Barcelona, Iquique is a must for anyone seeking a charming and romantic beach destination. With a historic downtown, a scenic boardwalk, picturesque streets, and, of course, beautiful beaches like Playa Cavancha and the more secluded Bellavista Beach, this is the perfect relaxing stop while exploring the Atacama region. To get here, fly into Diego Aracena International Airport from Santiago. Stay just minutes from the beach at the highly-rated NH Iquique Pacifico, where you can enjoy features like an onsite restaurant, a fitness center, sun terrace, hot tub, and free bicycles.

For travelers looking for glamour, Viña del Mar is an unbeatable choice. Known as the "garden city," this scenic beach town is full of gorgeous parks (don't skip a walk through the Parque Quinta Vergara), regal palaces, and lots of luxury. Founded in the 1870s as a coastal retreat for Santiago's wealthy population, a hint of this history is still present. Visitors will see horse-drawn carriages along the promenade, to impressive historic buildings like the 19th-century Wulff Castle, a cultural center and iconic Viña del Mar landmark.

While here, don't skip a trip to one of the most stunning beaches in South America, Playa El Canelillo, either. Beloved for its tranquil atmosphere and unparalleled ocean views, it's just over an hour away from Viña del Mar. The coastal paradise of Viña del Mar is just a quick journey from Santiago, requiring a one-and-a-half-hour drive or bus ride. For a luxurious beachfront stay, the five-star Sheraton Miramar Hotel is a top-rated choice.