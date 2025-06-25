One Of New York's 'Gateways To The Adirondacks' Is A Year-Round Playground With Vintage Charm

Perched on the edge of the Adirondack Park, Warrensburg, New York is a small-town retreat where adventure and character truly collide. First settled in 1786 near Echo Lake and formally established in 1813 — when it was still referred to as "The Bridge" due to its prominent intersection over the Schroon River — Warrensburg is chock-full of history. With a population of about 3,200, it seems tailor-made for those seeking an authentic escape from the hustle and bustle of larger cities, but it still packs a big punch when it comes to things to do and see.

Accessible via U.S. Highway 9 and set 45 minutes to an hour (depending on traffic) from Albany International Airport by car, Warrensburg is ideal for a weekend getaway or weeklong vacation. There are many small towns in this region, so if you are basing yourself in Warrensburg, it is best to rent a car so you can explore the area. Considered a "gateway to the Adirondacks," Warrensburg boasts a superb mountain setting that offers a wide array of recreational opportunities — and plenty of photo-worthy views. For lodging, consider the chic Ridin' Hy Ranch Resort, which appeals to everyone in the group with comfortable cabins, daily full meals, and a wealth of activities ranging from horseback riding and basketball to an arcade and indoor pool. Planning adventures beyond Warrensburg while also trying to remain close to the awe-inspiring Adirondacks? Old Forge, also known as the "Adirondack Base Camp," is a year-round mountain paradise surrounded by clear lakes and attractions.