A Quaint Massachusetts Town Bordering Connecticut Is A Historic Hub Of New England Charm

To discover an attraction that's out of this world, visit the Thom Reed UFO Park. Situated along the Housatonic River in Sheffield, the public park consists of a blue covered bridge marking the site of a famous sighting in 1969. According to eyewitness Thom Reed, who was 9 years old at the time, he and his family had a very close encounter with a UFO while driving through the bridge one night, which manifested in a mysterious orb of light and a shell-shaped disc hovering in the air. Whether you believe in aliens or not, the tiny park is a fascinating spot and a legendary part of the town's past.

Another unique park to visit is the Butler Sculpture Park. Open at the end of May through October from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the enchanting nature park is dotted with stainless steel sculptures created by local artist, Robert Butler. Get lost in an outdoor wonderland that combines both whimsical art and scenic beauty. The sculptures are free to admire and available to purchase in case you're in the market for outdoor art pieces.

For a more formal shopping experience, head to Sheffield's Main Street, comprised of a string of antique shops. There you'll find sweet treasure-hunting spots like Susan Silver Antiques, a local gem that specializes in 18th- and 19th-century decor, and Samuel Herrup Antiques, which boasts an eclectic mix of period furniture and art. For more small town shopping ventures, it's only a 10-minute drive north to the boutique-lined streets of Great Barrington, another iconic New England destination with historic charm.