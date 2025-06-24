This Well-Located Virginia Beach Neighborhood Offers Historic Charm, City Access, And Suburban Comfort

Set in the heart of Virginia Beach, the neighborhood of Kempsville's colonial roots run deep. Originally called Kemp's Landing and named after George Kempe, who owned land and a ferry crossing in the early colonial era, the area once served as a pivotal port along the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River and was the seat of Princess Anne County in the late 1700s. While many might think Virginia's involvement in the American Revolution was mostly limited to Yorktown, Kempsville, too, played a notable role, most famously during the 1775 Skirmish at Kemp's Landing, which marked the first Revolutionary War engagement in the Old Dominion.

Some of Kempsville's early structures still stand today. Notable examples include Pleasant Hall, a Georgian-style brick home constructed in 1763, and the Carraway House, which dates back to roughly 1734. These historic homes lend the area an enduring charm, allowing residents and visitors to feel connected to Virginia's rich colonial past and contemplate what life was really like in 18th-century America. The preservation of these sites amid modern development has helped the neighborhood nurture a sense of identity that residents and travelers alike can appreciate.

Unfortunately, many of the area's earliest buildings have been lost to time or progress; still, Kempsville retains a quiet reverence for its heritage. Today, you can walk or drive through its tree-lined streets and spot markers commemorating events from the Revolutionary era, including one marking the site of a former tavern where a dance celebrated the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This fusion of past and present will make you feel as though you're in a vibrant yet cozy town steeped in tradition, like Warrenton, rather than a district within one of Virginia's largest cities.