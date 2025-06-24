This Well-Located Virginia Beach Neighborhood Offers Historic Charm, City Access, And Suburban Comfort
Set in the heart of Virginia Beach, the neighborhood of Kempsville's colonial roots run deep. Originally called Kemp's Landing and named after George Kempe, who owned land and a ferry crossing in the early colonial era, the area once served as a pivotal port along the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River and was the seat of Princess Anne County in the late 1700s. While many might think Virginia's involvement in the American Revolution was mostly limited to Yorktown, Kempsville, too, played a notable role, most famously during the 1775 Skirmish at Kemp's Landing, which marked the first Revolutionary War engagement in the Old Dominion.
Some of Kempsville's early structures still stand today. Notable examples include Pleasant Hall, a Georgian-style brick home constructed in 1763, and the Carraway House, which dates back to roughly 1734. These historic homes lend the area an enduring charm, allowing residents and visitors to feel connected to Virginia's rich colonial past and contemplate what life was really like in 18th-century America. The preservation of these sites amid modern development has helped the neighborhood nurture a sense of identity that residents and travelers alike can appreciate.
Unfortunately, many of the area's earliest buildings have been lost to time or progress; still, Kempsville retains a quiet reverence for its heritage. Today, you can walk or drive through its tree-lined streets and spot markers commemorating events from the Revolutionary era, including one marking the site of a former tavern where a dance celebrated the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This fusion of past and present will make you feel as though you're in a vibrant yet cozy town steeped in tradition, like Warrenton, rather than a district within one of Virginia's largest cities.
Kempsville puts city action within reach
Kempsville's prime location is one of its most desirable features. Sitting at the junction of Princess Anne Road and Kempsville Road, and just minutes from Interstates 64 and 264, the neighborhood serves as a connective hub between different parts of Virginia Beach and the greater Hampton Roads region. Whether you're heading toward Chesapeake, commuting to Norfolk, or driving into downtown Virginia Beach, Kempsville offers unparalleled accessibility.
Roughly 20 minutes from Kempsville, depending on traffic, is Norfolk International Airport, the primary airport serving southeastern Virginia. This proximity makes the area especially appealing to business and leisure travelers who want the convenience of a suburban home base that affords quick access to national and regional flights. Whether you're jetting off to the Caribbean or flying up to New York City, the trip to the terminal is quick and manageable.
Public transportation is also available, with bus routes that serve Kempsville and surrounding communities. These options make it easier for residents without cars to get around and commute to more urban areas. Want to get your shopping and dining on? Virginia Beach Town Center — a mixed-use district with more restaurants, shops, and music venues than you can count — is just a short drive away. This urban core attracts people from all over the city for its lively social scene. Best of all, residents of Kempsville can take advantage of these amenities without ever giving up their tranquil neighborhood vibe. Here's a friendly travel tip: If you want to check another great Virginia hotspot for shopping and dining off your list, don't miss the charming city of Colonial Heights.
A suburban jewel to call home
Despite its location near major roads and amenities, Kempsville maintains a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere, and it's an ideal place to plant roots. The housing stock in the neighborhood ranges from modest mid-century ranches and townhomes to larger houses in established developments. Newer subdivisions and waterfront homes along Kemps Lake suit buyers prioritizing privacy, space, and scenery. In a time of stubbornly high prices, the homes' affordability can certainly come in handy for those watching their pocketbook. Properties start in the low $200,000s, while more upscale homes in tree-filled communities can list for double or triple that, depending on size and location. This range allows for economic diversity, attracting residents at various life stages, from young couples to retirees.
Families are especially drawn to Kempsville because of its educational opportunities. The area is served by Virginia Beach City Public Schools, with Kempsville High School, Larkspur Middle School, and others consistently noted for academic performance. And if you'd rather not venture out to the city, shopping centers like Providence Square, Kemps River Crossing, and Woods Corner provide easy access to groceries, restaurants, and small businesses. Plus, recreational facilities like Larkspur Swim and Racquet Club, which offers everything from a tennis club to pool facilities, cultivate community engagement and an active lifestyle.
The area supports a strong culture of community, with seasonal events helping to bring neighbors together, much like you'd find in other fantastic destinations like Hannibal, Missouri — a charming town boasting festivals, events, and shops at every turn. A summer block party featuring games, music, and food trucks and local farmers' markets hawking all manner of fresh produce in Kempsville allow residents to feel fully engaged. And there are even civic service clubs like the Ruritan Club and Lions Club, which have been around for decades. Whether you're looking for a bit of the past, a link to the present, or a space to expand into the future, Kempsville undoubtedly delivers!