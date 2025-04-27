A Little Virginia Town Offers A Vibrant Yet Cozy Atmosphere With Wineries And Historic Charm

If you're looking for a small town getaway that's both cozy and indulgent, you can't do much better than Warrenton, Virginia. Located just an hour from Washington D.C. down the I-66, Warrenton is a town of just 10,000, small enough to feel like a break from the big city, but which nevertheless has plenty to offer visitors in terms of historic charm and delectable food and drink options, including a blossoming wine scene.

Part of Fauquier County, Old Town Warrenton is a great place to spend a cozy, retro day or two. The town was at the center of events during the Civil War, being a town that John S. Mosby, aka the "Gray Ghost," raided and later lived in. Learn about the area's history at the Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail, a red-brick building the structure of which dates back to 1808 and which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Its exhibits focus on Civil War events, notable people, as well as the history of the county's Native American population. You can also check out Fox Den Antiques, where you can take home a piece of Warrenton history.