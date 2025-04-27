A Little Virginia Town Offers A Vibrant Yet Cozy Atmosphere With Wineries And Historic Charm
If you're looking for a small town getaway that's both cozy and indulgent, you can't do much better than Warrenton, Virginia. Located just an hour from Washington D.C. down the I-66, Warrenton is a town of just 10,000, small enough to feel like a break from the big city, but which nevertheless has plenty to offer visitors in terms of historic charm and delectable food and drink options, including a blossoming wine scene.
Part of Fauquier County, Old Town Warrenton is a great place to spend a cozy, retro day or two. The town was at the center of events during the Civil War, being a town that John S. Mosby, aka the "Gray Ghost," raided and later lived in. Learn about the area's history at the Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail, a red-brick building the structure of which dates back to 1808 and which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Its exhibits focus on Civil War events, notable people, as well as the history of the county's Native American population. You can also check out Fox Den Antiques, where you can take home a piece of Warrenton history.
A foodie's weekend in Warrenton, VA
Virginia is home to some of America's best underrated foodie destinations, and when it comes to dining options, Warrenton is blessed with a number of quirky eateries that serve delicious food with a family-owned welcome. Start your day at Café Torino and Bakery, a family-owned establishment focusing on breakfast staples and Italian lunch specialties, including delectable pasta, meat, and fish dishes served with homemade focaccia, and fresh sandwiches served on focaccia or a baguette. Another fun option is the Hardware Cafe, a gourmet sandwich and coffee house located in a century-old former hardware store with a menu that changes weekly. For a classy evening out, try Alias, a farm-to-table dining experience with Polynesian, Mexican, and Asian cuisine influences and an award-winning wine cellar.
Speaking of wine, the options are plentiful in Warrenton. While not boasting the scenic, world-class wine destinations of Washington or California, Warrenton has more than enough wineries to keep your tastebuds tantalized over the course of your stay. Vint Hill Craft Winery is located in "The Listening Post," a former secret army base, and has a 100-barrel capacity offering a wide selection, including their popular chardonnay, as well as tastings every afternoon from Wednesday to Sunday. Be sure to also visit Mediterranean Cellars, a family-operated winery open Friday to Monday, offering lengthy vintages dating back to the late 2000s, including a light and dry 2013 pinot noir, an aromatic and fruity moscato aged in stainless steel, and chardonnay crafted using the méthode champenoise.
Other activities and accommodation in Warrenton
Fauquier County is nicknamed "Horse and Wine Country," so in addition to producing wine, Warrenton is host to several equestrian events, including the Virginia Gold Cup steeplechase held at the end of April or early May just north of Warrenton. America's oldest equestrian show, the Upperville Colt and Horse Show, is also held nearby. Such events point to the fact that it is arguably better to visit in the warmer months, when both Warrenton's events calendar and its wineries are at their most active. The area around Warrenton is also great for outdoor activities, with Sky Meadows State Park and Shenandoah National Park just a half hour and 45-minute drive away, respectively.
For a cozy, upmarket stay, try the award-winning Chilton House Suites in Old Town Warrenton, a 200-year-old house featuring beautiful period furniture and decor. On the outskirts of town, the Black Horse Inn offers quiet luxury on a historic property from the 1850s. Looking for other Virginia retreats? Try this best-kept secret beach town between Washington D.C. and Richmond.