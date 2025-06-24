A Small Town Nestled Along Florida's Nature Coast Offers Lively Waterways And Abundant Wildlife

When in Inglis, Lake Rousseau is a great choice for boating and camping, although swimming is prohibited in this reservoir. As a warning for boaters, there are numerous submerged stumps throughout the lake, and maintaining a course with the marked navigation channels is highly recommended. Another boating location can be found on the waters of the Withlacoochee River and the Cross Florida Barge Canal. Boaters should be aware of the submerged rocky area in the Withlacoochee River and take notice of tide times.

Similar to some national parks, it's free to enter Inglis Dam and Recreation Area, which houses a boat ramp at the north and south ends of the dam. Fishing from this area is available with a license. Another great fishing destination is downstream of the Inglis Bypass Spillway, where both freshwater and saltwater species can be caught.

Land activities available within the Inglis Dam and Island Recreation Area include cycling, mountain biking, and hiking along a 2.3-mile paved, multi-use trail. For a longer adventure, consider the 7.6-mile natural surface trail. Horseback riding is allowed along the multi-use natural surface trails; just be sure to contact the main office in advance for proper trailer parking access. Bird-watchers, pack those binoculars and catch views of great blue herons, bald eagles, little blue herons, and other water and wading birds while traveling down the Felburn Park or within the Island Recreation Area. For hawks, turkeys, wrens, and other raptors, meander down the Ross Prairie Trailhead.