A Small Town Nestled Along Florida's Nature Coast Offers Lively Waterways And Abundant Wildlife
Florida is well known as the Sunshine State, but its quieter, natural beauty often flies under the radar. Thrilling roller coasters and magic kingdoms do make for a fun vacation, but for those looking for something more serene and calm, a visit to Inglis, nestled on Florida's "Nature Coast," is the answer. To reach the small town of Inglis, travelers can fly into the nearby Tampa International Airport (TPA) — favored by travel expert Samantha Brown — and drive north for about 90 miles.
Inglis offers a variety of outdoor activities, largely thanks to the number of bodies of water that are nearby, along with conservation areas and state parks. Additionally, there are two recreation areas for plenty of wildlife viewing: the Inglis Bypass Recreation Area and the Inglis Dam and Island Recreation Area. There are various lodging options available, including cottages, hotels, and budget inns. RVers can also consider an extended stay at the Gulf Coast RV Resort in Inglis, with rates of $65 per day, at the time of writing. From the moment you arrive, Inglis opens up to a world of water activities and wildlife viewing.
Adventures on the water in Inglis, Florida
When in Inglis, Lake Rousseau is a great choice for boating and camping, although swimming is prohibited in this reservoir. As a warning for boaters, there are numerous submerged stumps throughout the lake, and maintaining a course with the marked navigation channels is highly recommended. Another boating location can be found on the waters of the Withlacoochee River and the Cross Florida Barge Canal. Boaters should be aware of the submerged rocky area in the Withlacoochee River and take notice of tide times.
Similar to some national parks, it's free to enter Inglis Dam and Recreation Area, which houses a boat ramp at the north and south ends of the dam. Fishing from this area is available with a license. Another great fishing destination is downstream of the Inglis Bypass Spillway, where both freshwater and saltwater species can be caught.
Land activities available within the Inglis Dam and Island Recreation Area include cycling, mountain biking, and hiking along a 2.3-mile paved, multi-use trail. For a longer adventure, consider the 7.6-mile natural surface trail. Horseback riding is allowed along the multi-use natural surface trails; just be sure to contact the main office in advance for proper trailer parking access. Bird-watchers, pack those binoculars and catch views of great blue herons, bald eagles, little blue herons, and other water and wading birds while traveling down the Felburn Park or within the Island Recreation Area. For hawks, turkeys, wrens, and other raptors, meander down the Ross Prairie Trailhead.
See the abundant wildlife in and around Inglis
Inglis Island, on the south side of Inglis Lock, is a prime location for wildlife viewing, with plenty of opportunities to spot turkey, deer, reptiles, and a plethora of bird species. Hiking is also an easy feat here, with over 10 miles of hiking trails, 7 of which are on natural surface. Prefer to pedal? These paths are ideal for mountain bikes as well. Being out on these trails will provide adequate opportunities to view wildlife in their native environment.
A mere 10 miles south of Inglis is Crystal River, an optimum snorkeling destination and a great location for up-close wildlife viewing. Crystal River and the waters of Citrus County have the largest number of manatees, with up to 1,000 each winter. Even in the summer, there are up to 100 manatees in the river. This is one of the few places worldwide where you can swim with the manatees in their natural environment. While they may graze against you, it is important to know that it is against Florida law to touch a manatee, no matter how cute they are. For those who prefer to paddleboard above the "gentle giants," Crystal River is an ideal place for that as well.