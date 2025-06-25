This Lively European Capital City Lovingly Called 'Paris Of The East' Offers A Less Crowded Getaway
Baroque architecture, sweeping boulevards, and fantastic cuisine are all that you might expect to find on a visit to Paris, the dazzling City of Love. But these days, the tourist crowds can feel a little overwhelming. Perhaps a more leisurely getaway could be found in a charming Eastern European city echoing with the melody of Frédéric Chopin's sonatas. Warsaw, the capital of Poland, was once called "the Paris of the East" by an uncredited source due to the abundance of elegant palaces and Baroque buildings. Though largely destroyed during the Second World War, the city rebuilt itself into a vibrant cultural gem, and the historic Old Town was even named a World Heritage Site.
From the sober and devastating reminders of recent terrors, like the Warsaw Ghetto Museum, to the opulence of the Wilanów Palace, which might even rival Versailles (and which miraculously survived the ravages of the war), Poland's capital is an ethereal juxtaposition between its glittering history and the atrocities of the modern era. Split by the Vistula River, a stroll through Warsaw's cobbled streets will certainly rival the romance of the riverfront promenades in Paris. And even better, Warsaw is much more affordable. With museums on every corner and an ancient forest park teeming with wildlife just a few hours away, all types of travelers will find excitement here. Then, of course, there's the food. And it's not just pierogi, either.
To experience this Parisian lookalike, be ready for a potentially long day. From the U.S., flight times into Warsaw Chopin Airport vary from 8 hours from New York to 11 hours from Los Angeles. However, the travel day is worth it. With so much hidden charm, Warsaw still seems an overlooked destination, so you can enjoy that dreamy Eurosummer vacation without the crowds.
Sightseeing and attractions in Warsaw, Poland
To start your Warsaw itinerary with a bit of whimsy, why not visit the Holy Cross Church, where the remains of Chopin's heart are buried at the foot of a monument. A stately Baroque edifice, the church interiors are decorated with stunning gilded altarpieces. Next, don't miss the Royal Castle, where the Polish monarchy lived up until the late 18th century. Though mostly reconstructed post-war, the original castle was of Gothic design, with later additions in the Baroque style. Spend time exploring the opulent apartments, from the King's Bedroom to the Throne Room, sumptuously decorated with glittering chandeliers and antique furnishings. Aside from being a former royal residence, the castle also serves as a museum, with a fantastic gallery of European paintings on display, including two Rembrandts.
For a change of pace, consider visiting the Museum of Warsaw, which will take you on a fascinating journey through the city's history via displays of over 300,000 original artifacts and memorabilia. The main exhibition, a 7,000-item collection called "Things of Warsaw," is set within historic tenement buildings around the Old Town, and as you follow the museum route through each room, you will learn the story of Warsaw's inhabitants spanning the Middle Ages until the modern era. These tales are told through fascinating everyday objects like fancy chamberpots, pocket watches, and leather shoes.
Day trips from Warsaw are also a great way to explore more of Poland. Just a little over two hours by train is the majestic city of Kraków, boasting Europe's best-preserved medieval center. Resplendent with Baroque architecture, Kraków is also a cultural hotbed that hides one of Europe's best free music scenes. You could hop on the train to Kraków for the day and make it back to Warsaw in time to sit down for dinner.
Great places to eat in Warsaw
You can't visit Warsaw and not savor some of the scrumptious Polish cuisine here. Known for its hearty consistency with some Slavic and even Italian influences, plus an emphasis on pickling, a dose of Polish fare is a great pick-me-up after a busy day of exploring. The elegant Future & Wine is a charming bistro well-rated on Tripadvisor, with an excellent range of dishes. Try their beef tenderloin tartare, a delicious choice or perhaps the seasoned Polish sirloin steak. Vegetarian options include cauliflower steak or asparagus with hollandaise. While some reviews mention hiccups in service, overall, the restaurant's high-quality food and upscale atmosphere make it a great choice for lunch or dinner.
For a more cozy vibe, stop at Specjaly Regionalne, with its rustic wooden interiors lined with pottery jugs along the walls. The chefs here focus on seasonal ingredients to craft authentically Polish dishes, which include the famous pierogi, along with restorative soups, traditional sausages, and excellent wines and beers. To branch out from pierogi, you could also try the green dumplings with spinach or the beetroot carpaccio. For main dishes, the stuffed cabbage rolls (called golabki in Polish) are an excellent choice, or even the slow-cooked sauerkraut stew. Whatever you choose to fill up on here, you'll be in for an excellent meal.
And to get a bite of pyzy (potato dumplings), then don't miss Pyzy Flake Gorace, a cozy diner tucked away in the historic Old Town, massively popular with the locals. All dumplings are handmade, and to complement your pyzy, it might be fun to try the flaki, which is Polish tripe soup flavored with vegetables and spices. But whether it's war museums, royal palaces, or gooey pierogi, get ready for a fantastic Polish adventure in Warsaw.