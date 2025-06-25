This Lively European Capital City Lovingly Called 'Paris Of The East' Offers A Less Crowded Getaway

Baroque architecture, sweeping boulevards, and fantastic cuisine are all that you might expect to find on a visit to Paris, the dazzling City of Love. But these days, the tourist crowds can feel a little overwhelming. Perhaps a more leisurely getaway could be found in a charming Eastern European city echoing with the melody of Frédéric Chopin's sonatas. Warsaw, the capital of Poland, was once called "the Paris of the East" by an uncredited source due to the abundance of elegant palaces and Baroque buildings. Though largely destroyed during the Second World War, the city rebuilt itself into a vibrant cultural gem, and the historic Old Town was even named a World Heritage Site.

From the sober and devastating reminders of recent terrors, like the Warsaw Ghetto Museum, to the opulence of the Wilanów Palace, which might even rival Versailles (and which miraculously survived the ravages of the war), Poland's capital is an ethereal juxtaposition between its glittering history and the atrocities of the modern era. Split by the Vistula River, a stroll through Warsaw's cobbled streets will certainly rival the romance of the riverfront promenades in Paris. And even better, Warsaw is much more affordable. With museums on every corner and an ancient forest park teeming with wildlife just a few hours away, all types of travelers will find excitement here. Then, of course, there's the food. And it's not just pierogi, either.

To experience this Parisian lookalike, be ready for a potentially long day. From the U.S., flight times into Warsaw Chopin Airport vary from 8 hours from New York to 11 hours from Los Angeles. However, the travel day is worth it. With so much hidden charm, Warsaw still seems an overlooked destination, so you can enjoy that dreamy Eurosummer vacation without the crowds.