The 'Line Dancing Capital Of America' Is A North Carolina College City That's A True Cultural Melting Pot
The Tar Heel State is known for its charming cities. Hendersonville, for example, is a family-friendly destination with quirky museums, and Cary is a walkable gem with trendy eateries. Then there's Durham, 25 miles northwest of Raleigh — you may recognize it as the place where the wealthy Ratliff family on season three of HBO's "White Lotus" hails from. However, the city has a lot more going on than you might think. Durham was also once crowned the "line dancing capital of America" for having more line dancing Meetup groups than any city in the country. Durham is the most ethnically diverse community in North Carolina, making it a welcoming destination for people of all different backgrounds. Plus, Durham is a thriving college destination, home to the prestigious Duke University.
The best times to visit Durham are during the spring and autumn, when the weather is most pleasant. Between March and May, you can enjoy the blooming flowers and various film festivals. The fall is fantastic for viewing fall foliage, savoring ciders, and hiking in Durham's popular Eno River State Park.
Durham is easily accessible from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), located around 15 minutes away by car. Alternatively, you can take the RDU Shuttle from the airport to the city, which takes approximately 40 minutes. There are plenty of accommodations in Durham, from the effortlessly cool 21c Museum Hotel Durham to budget-friendly inns and cozy apartment rentals in the heart of the city.
Line dance your way through Durham
For those who don't know, line dancing is a choreographed set of steps performed by a group, usually in a single file or rows. Though it likely originated in Europe, it has become increasingly popular in North America, and is evidently a big part of local life in Durham, North Carolina. Since the disco era gave rise to popular choreographed routines like the Electric Slide, line dancing has gone mainstream, bridging communities and fostering cultural connection, joy, and unity.
If you want to get your groove on in Durham, there are a myriad of options. The Pickle Back Bar has a weekly event called Line Dancing Tuesdays, open to both beginners and seasoned line dancers alike. Don't know your steps? The bar offers free lessons each week. And if you're feeling shy, the Pickle Back Shot will give you a little alcohol-fueled courage. Mystic Farm and Distillery also offers regular beginner-friendly line dancing classes on Tuesday evenings. If you know the basics and want to show off your skills, be sure to attend Mystic Farm's monthly line dancing party. While you're at the distillery, take the time to sample its unique liqueur, made with bourbon, wildflower honey, and nine-spice tea. To plan your line dance fix in Durham ahead of time, keep your eyes peeled on the Bull City Sliders Facebook page for dance parties and events in the city.
Immerse yourself in culture and nature in Durham
Experience the cultural melting pot of Durham by attending one of its many festivals. Biscuits & Banjos is a music festival curated by North Carolina musician Rhiannon Giddens that takes place in late April. For the annual Juneteenth celebration, Main Street comes alive with parades, cookouts, and music. Don't miss the OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival, an LGBTQ+ community festival held every August that highlights a variety of educational and inspiring films.
No trip to Durham is complete without a visit to Duke University, one of the most gorgeous college campuses in the country. The school's Sarah P. Duke Gardens is a stunning 55-acre botanical garden that features Italianate-style terraces, rock formations, and a fountain. If you visit in the spring, you will be in awe of the pink and white cherry blossoms that transform the landscape at the Cherry Allée. Though the campus has many impressive Gothic-inspired structures, the most iconic is the Duke University Chapel, a magnificent Collegiate Gothic church open to the public. The Duke University Lemur Center, open for public tours, houses the most diverse population of lemurs outside of their native Madagascar.
Durham's popular Eno River State Park is another worthwhile stop. Located roughly 10 miles from downtown, the park has over 24 miles of trails along the river. Among the prettiest hikes is a 2.6-mile route through Bobbitt's Hole and Cox Mountain, a 3.75-mile trail with picnic areas and a suspension bridge that spans the river. Hungry after your hike? Less than 10 miles away is the artsy town of Hillsborough, renowned for its award-winning dining.