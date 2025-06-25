The 'Line Dancing Capital Of America' Is A North Carolina College City That's A True Cultural Melting Pot

The Tar Heel State is known for its charming cities. Hendersonville, for example, is a family-friendly destination with quirky museums, and Cary is a walkable gem with trendy eateries. Then there's Durham, 25 miles northwest of Raleigh — you may recognize it as the place where the wealthy Ratliff family on season three of HBO's "White Lotus" hails from. However, the city has a lot more going on than you might think. Durham was also once crowned the "line dancing capital of America" for having more line dancing Meetup groups than any city in the country. Durham is the most ethnically diverse community in North Carolina, making it a welcoming destination for people of all different backgrounds. Plus, Durham is a thriving college destination, home to the prestigious Duke University.

The best times to visit Durham are during the spring and autumn, when the weather is most pleasant. Between March and May, you can enjoy the blooming flowers and various film festivals. The fall is fantastic for viewing fall foliage, savoring ciders, and hiking in Durham's popular Eno River State Park.

Durham is easily accessible from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), located around 15 minutes away by car. Alternatively, you can take the RDU Shuttle from the airport to the city, which takes approximately 40 minutes. There are plenty of accommodations in Durham, from the effortlessly cool 21c Museum Hotel Durham to budget-friendly inns and cozy apartment rentals in the heart of the city.