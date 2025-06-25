The World's Best Hiking Destination Is A Vibrant Coastal City Where Jungle Trails Meet Iconic Beaches

Tijuca National Park, the world's largest urban rainforest, is easily the highlight of Rio de Janeiro's hiking culture. With its central location near downtown — not to mention the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue looking down from its heights — you can't miss it. The hike to the city's highest peak, Pico da Tijuca, is mind-numbingly steep in places and gains over 2,500 feet of elevation across nearly 8 miles, making for a rather gamely trek. In total, there are 125 miles of trails, ranging from the mobility-accessible to the intense, across Tijuca's 15-square-mile perimeter that's full of waterfalls, caves, endangered tropical plants, and colorful birdlife.

At the park's south end, Pedra da Gávea, or "Crow's Nest Rock," is one of the tallest coastal cliffs in the world. It's up there with the most advanced hikes in Rio, climbing nearly 2,700 feet over 4.5 miles, but its panoramic views over the city, forest, and sea are worth it. Pedra Bonita, just north of Gávea, offers similarly epic views at less than half the price, with less than 1,000 feet of incline over 2 miles — plus it's the launch point for urban hang gliding.

On the "easier" side of things, the walk up Morro Dois Irmãos, or "Two Brothers Hill," takes about 40 minutes from its trailhead in the Vidigal neighborhood, gaining 1,700 feet over a mile. It's particularly well-known for both sunrise and sunset views. The downtown trail up Morro da Urca is another moderate trek near the entrance to Guanabara Bay. It gains over 750 feet across a steep but popular mile-long path that shortcuts the first cable car on the way to the top of the famous Sugarloaf Mountain.