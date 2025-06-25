Portland's Amusement Park With Old-School Rides Brims With Vintage Oregon Charm In The City
When you think of theme parks, you might imagine big roller coasters, long lines, and costumed characters wandering around for photo opportunities. However, if you find yourself in the Portland, Oregon area, you might be surprised to find a more old-fashioned theme park experience. Oaks Amusement Park is one of the oldest amusement parks in the United States, where you can also ride a historic carousel for free. The park is set to celebrate its 120th anniversary in 2025, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
Oaks Park strikes a perfect balance between nostalgic charm and modern fun. Alongside old-fashioned elements like the roller rink, built in 1906, and the aforementioned carousel, installed in 1926, you have thrilling rides like Adrenaline Peak and AtmosFEAR. So, if you're tired of waiting hours to go on rides at crowded and expensive theme parks, Oaks Park might be the best option this summer. Not only will you and your little ones have a blast, but you'll be able to experience a taste of Oregon's history along the way.
A brief history of Oaks Parks in Portland, Oregon
In the early 1900s, the transportation system in America was changing. Mass transit, in the form of trolleys and streetcars, was becoming more mainstream. Thus, the concept of a "trolley park" was born. The idea was to create amusement parks around trolley stops for people to have fun and spend their day. Such was the case for Oaks Amusement Park, originally called The Oaks when it first opened in 1905. The initial park featured fireworks, exotic animals, and thrilling rides. The Oaks was also one of the first parks to take advantage of electric lights, so the fun didn't have to stop once the sun went down.
Although Oaks Park has since modernized its early 20th century attractions, many traditional elements still remain in use today. The roller rink has become something of a Portland icon, and it's the only roller rink in the world to still feature live pipe organ music during skating hours. Other historic features include the opening concession building and the dance pavilion, which were in place on opening day in 1905.
The park also features several mid-century rides that are just as thrilling today as when they arrived. The oldest (and most intense) is the Rock-O-Plane, which was built in 1960. This ride is like a Ferris Wheel, except riders are in individual cages that can spin 360 degrees. Next, there's the Sky Fighters ride, built in 1949, in which kids pilot their own fighter jets, complete with swiveling machine guns. The Scrambler, which was introduced in 1955, has delighted riders for decades. Finally, in 1974, the Spider arrived, a spinning vortex where riders can move vertically up and down and rotate their own cars for maximum thrills.
Planning a family-friendly trip to Oaks Park
Oaks Park is nestled along the Willamette River, next to the quiet Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood. After flying into Portland International Airport (PDX), it's about a 35-minute drive to reach the park. There are many hotels in and around Portland, but if you want the full PDXperience, you might try staying in something a bit quirkier than usual, like the all-tiny home hotel that resembles an adorable village.
Oaks Park is open from late March to October, and the roller rink is open all year round. Summer is the most popular time because the park is open daily. Once kids go back to school, the park is open on weekends only. Oaks Park runs on a bracelet system, with three options: one for riders 48 inches and taller, one for riders below 48 inches, and a senior bracelet. At the time of this writing, standard prices are $44.45, $23.45, and $33.33, respectively. Prices also increase slightly on peak days. The park offers various promotions and packages to help families score better deals on admission.
In addition to classic family-friendly rides and modern roller coasters, Oaks Park features an arcade, mini golf, and a train ride that goes around the park. There are also picnic areas and pavilions for private parties and events. One of the newest attractions to make it to the park is the Shaky Grounds Mobile Escape Room, which has been on site since 2024. And the fun doesn't have to stop with Oaks Park. Portland is full of family-friendly attractions, like a jaw-dropping military submarine located downtown only 15 minutes from the park.