Portland's Amusement Park With Old-School Rides Brims With Vintage Oregon Charm In The City

In the early 1900s, the transportation system in America was changing. Mass transit, in the form of trolleys and streetcars, was becoming more mainstream. Thus, the concept of a "trolley park" was born. The idea was to create amusement parks around trolley stops for people to have fun and spend their day. Such was the case for Oaks Amusement Park, originally called The Oaks when it first opened in 1905. The initial park featured fireworks, exotic animals, and thrilling rides. The Oaks was also one of the first parks to take advantage of electric lights, so the fun didn't have to stop once the sun went down.

Although Oaks Park has since modernized its early 20th century attractions, many traditional elements still remain in use today. The roller rink has become something of a Portland icon, and it's the only roller rink in the world to still feature live pipe organ music during skating hours. Other historic features include the opening concession building and the dance pavilion, which were in place on opening day in 1905.

The park also features several mid-century rides that are just as thrilling today as when they arrived. The oldest (and most intense) is the Rock-O-Plane, which was built in 1960. This ride is like a Ferris Wheel, except riders are in individual cages that can spin 360 degrees. Next, there's the Sky Fighters ride, built in 1949, in which kids pilot their own fighter jets, complete with swiveling machine guns. The Scrambler, which was introduced in 1955, has delighted riders for decades. Finally, in 1974, the Spider arrived, a spinning vortex where riders can move vertically up and down and rotate their own cars for maximum thrills.