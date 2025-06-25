Once Michelin-Guide Approved, This Texas-Style Barbecue Joint In California Is One Of The Nation's Best
When you're digging into the greatest hits of Texas-style barbecue, you'd never imagine savoring some of the nation's best brisket, pulled pork, and ribs while gazing at the biggest surf break on the California coast. Since 2020, Breakwater Barbecue has brought Lone Star heat to the cool Pacific Ocean. It was approved by the Michelin Guide in 2023 and 2024 as one of the best barbecue joints in California, also known for its deliciously traditional Santa Maria-style barbecue. It's even lauded by Daniel Vaughan, Texas Monthly magazine's "god of Texas barbecue" (via SFGate), as one of the best of its kind outside of Texas, where the overlooked foodie city of Lockhart is "Texas' BBQ Capital."
Cruise along the iconic Pacific Coast Highway (California's most iconic drive that's finally back open) to El Granada, just 25 miles south of San Francisco. It's "the kind of place you'll want to grab a beer immediately upon entering before tucking into the likes of chili made with house-ground brisket, smoked short rib, and house-made sausages," reported the Michelin Guide (via Palo Alto Online). Once home to the Granada Depot stop on the Ocean Shore Railway, the brick interiors framed by wooden beam ceilings have been conscientiously preserved since 1905, glowing with natural light and luminous with coastal country ambiance. It's no coincidence that Breakwater Barbecue owner Wyatt Fields has built his barbecue pit (including his two 500-gallon and 1,000-gallon smokers) here. After bartending and butchering stints in San Francisco, the native son and lifelong surfer told Eater that he wanted to do "barbecue by the beach, bringing it for the hometown." Inspired by early jobs grilling on the beach and serving loaded baked potatoes to surfers, Fields is now living his dream of having his own place in his own town.
Texas-style barbecue in California that's one of the nation's best
Breakwater Barbecue has perfected the artistry of Texas-style barbecue: brisket that take its time coming to life in a woodsy warp of vigorous smoke. Fields uses Creekstone Farms brisket from Kansas, the top choice of discerning pitmasters, trimming each cut symmetrically before steeping it in an overnight dry rub. Then, they nestle the meat all day in a mammoth 1,000-gallon smoker until it emerges supple in texture and supreme in taste. You can easily eat it on its own or in a sandwich, banh mi, or semi-smashed patties housed in the Breakwater Burger (also noted by Michelin as one of California's best). You can't really go wrong.
Although brisket is the quintessential Texas barbecue delicacy, Breakwater Barbecue is also known for its amazing spare ribs smothered in a sweet and smoky sauce, as well as other meaty choices that satisfy hordes of hungry customers. Experience it all in platters that feed two to six diners, such as the Texas Trinity of brisket, ribs, links and two sides of your choice, including smoked brisket chili, beans and greens, apple cilantro slaw, potato salad, mac & cheese, and more. Although smoked meats are the stars in this surf town barbecue show, you can also enjoy weekend specials like smoked chicken legs and smoked turkey. Stay for the service that's "amazing as well, they were all very kind and welcoming with a warm smile," according to reviewer Isabel B. on Yelp.
Breakwater Barbecue is open Thursday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., but past customers suggest a FOMO approach. It's best to go early, especially on weekends, before popular meat items sell out. Beyond the barbecue, check out Half Moon Bay 10 minutes away, a laidback coastal California city with farm-to-table dining, quiet sandy beaches, and outdoor adventure.