The Dreamy 'Garden Of Croatia' Is A Tourist-Free Region With Rolling Vineyards And Fairytale Fortresses

The picturesque northern Croatian county of Međimurje is beautifully framed between two rivers: the Mura and the Drava, with the borders of Hungary in the east and the overlooked country of Slovenia in the west. This region is not quite what you might expect from Croatia. The glittering blues of blissful beach vacation destinations like the islands of Vis are replaced with undulating hilltops, green with forests and vineyards. The landscapes are far from the usual tourist trail, punctuated by castles, peaceful rivers, and tranquil villages.

While Međimurje is quite compact and often called the "Garden of Croatia," towns like Čakovec, home to an attractive Renaissance fortress and a lively old center, add a bit of culture to those idyllic landscapes. Active travelers can kayak on the Drava, or if you prefer to keep your feet dry, cycle along the region's 550 miles of on and off-road cycling routes. Oenophiles will find plenty to love, too, with dozens of boutique wineries scattered along the scenic Međimurska vinska cesta (Međimurje Wine Road).

The closest international airport to Međimurje is Zagreb's Franjo Tuđman International Airport at 60 miles away. From the center of the country's capital, a drive to the Međimurje region takes just over an hour. By train, you can travel from Zagreb to Čakovec, with a change in Zabok and a minimum journey time of around three hours. From Međimurje, bordering countries like Slovenia, home to a stunning lake with a fairytale-like church on a natural island, are within easy reach.