The 'Selfie Capital Of The World' Is A Vibrant City In The Philippines Full Of Shops And Restaurants
Back when selfies were a novelty and the new big thrill, TIME Magazine conducted a survey to determine the city with the most selfies per capita in the world, and the number one entry on this peculiar list is, surprisingly, Makati City in the Philippines. Apart from being the city where people smile at their front cameras the most, Makati City happens to be the financial center of the country, being home to major banks and corporate headquarters.
If you're thinking of traveling to the Philippines, you're probably planning to visit the ultimate tropical paradise of El Nido or the stunning turquoise waters of Kawasan Falls, but you might want to add Makati City to your itinerary to get a taste of Southeast Asian metropolises and how much fun they can be. With plenty of shopping options and gigantic malls, as well as top-class restaurants and street food galore, a couple of nights in the city would be worth the investment, and you can snap a few selfies while you're at it.
Makati City is only 4 miles away from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila, the largest airport in the Philippines, and there are many ways to get to the city. However, if you're in the Philippines or Southeast Asia in general, it is a must to download one of their famous ride-hailing apps like Grab — they are safer, cheaper, and will save you a lot of hassle. Accommodation in the city is easily available and caters to a range of travelers and budgets, including hostels, hotels, and condos in high-rise buildings.
Indulge in the thriving shopping scene of Makati City
If you've been to any major city in Southeast Asia, you know that they have some incredible shopping, ranging from luxury brands and massive malls to local markets and street stalls — and Makati City is no exception. Begin your shopping spree at Greenbelt Mall Complex, which, as the name suggests, contains not one, but five areas complete with luxury brands, cafes, restaurants, bars, and even a park and a chapel! Next up is Circuit Makati, a destination that shines through with its entertainment options while still offering a great shopping experience. It has a theater, a skate park, live music, art exhibits, and so much more.
Head toward Glorietta Mall Complex, once a shooting location for a local film company, and now a massive shopping complex with five different areas and plenty of outdoor spaces. For something a bit more on the bougie side, you'll want to check out Power Plant Mall, which is on the higher end and is known for being a favorite for celebrities and the rich.
And while malls can be found anywhere, it is the street markets that make Southeast Asian cities so special. They are vibrant, lively, and are full to the brim with unique and quirky items. The Legazpi Sunday Market is worth checking out if you're in the city on a weekend, and you can find a variety of products, including furniture, local produce, home decor, and vintage items.
Go on a food crawl around the restaurants and markets of Makati City
While you may be able to get a taste of Filipino cuisine at home in somewhere like California's "Little Manila", it would be hard to emulate the rich and complex flavors of a Southeast Asian food market. Salcedo Weekend Market began in 2004 and still happens every Saturday, bringing together vendors and street food stalls with a variety of dishes from all over the world, as well as fresh produce — and remember, in markets like these, cash is king.
If you prefer your dining experiences indoors, however, Makati City has endless options for you. For an authentic taste of Filipino food as well as reinvented takes, check out Manam in any of their locations, and try their recommended gising gising, a ground pork and green bean dish cooked in coconut milk. The city is home to restaurants serving all kinds of international cuisine, so head to People's Palace for some Thai food, Mantra Indian Kitchen and Bar for some tasty Indian cuisine, or El Chupacabra for some Mexican — the choice is yours.