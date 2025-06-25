The 'Selfie Capital Of The World' Is A Vibrant City In The Philippines Full Of Shops And Restaurants

Back when selfies were a novelty and the new big thrill, TIME Magazine conducted a survey to determine the city with the most selfies per capita in the world, and the number one entry on this peculiar list is, surprisingly, Makati City in the Philippines. Apart from being the city where people smile at their front cameras the most, Makati City happens to be the financial center of the country, being home to major banks and corporate headquarters.

If you're thinking of traveling to the Philippines, you're probably planning to visit the ultimate tropical paradise of El Nido or the stunning turquoise waters of Kawasan Falls, but you might want to add Makati City to your itinerary to get a taste of Southeast Asian metropolises and how much fun they can be. With plenty of shopping options and gigantic malls, as well as top-class restaurants and street food galore, a couple of nights in the city would be worth the investment, and you can snap a few selfies while you're at it.

Makati City is only 4 miles away from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila, the largest airport in the Philippines, and there are many ways to get to the city. However, if you're in the Philippines or Southeast Asia in general, it is a must to download one of their famous ride-hailing apps like Grab — they are safer, cheaper, and will save you a lot of hassle. Accommodation in the city is easily available and caters to a range of travelers and budgets, including hostels, hotels, and condos in high-rise buildings.