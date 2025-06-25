Mount Rushmore's Secret Room Is An Inaccessible Shrine To America Hidden Within The Mountain

If you stop and think about it, it's pretty strange that the faces of four former U.S. presidents have been chiseled out of the granite mountainside in the Black Hills of South Dakota like impassive gods surveying the land below. But while staring up Thomas Jefferson's unnaturally angular nostrils is weird enough, it's even stranger to poke around the rear of Abraham Lincoln's stony skull. There, legends say, lies a hidden chamber shielded by 20-foot-tall glass doors and guarded by a massive bronze eagle. This chamber holds a 1,200-pound granite capstone that contains a titanium vault, which houses a wooden box holding 16 porcelain tablets, etched with words of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Gettysburg Address, and information about the Danish-American sculptor who designed this bizarre Hall of Records, Gutzon Borglum. As improbable as all this sounds, it's not just a legend. It's 100% true — minus the eagle and doors.

We have Borglum to thank not only for this most unseen of rocky rooms, but also for granting us Mount Rushmore itself. When he died in 1941, the same year that World War II kicked off, he left his full vision for the monument incomplete. The initial entryway of the Hall of Records was blasted into the stone behind Lincoln's head, but the site was left untouched until 1998 when the tablets, titanium vault, and capstone were added. This doesn't mean that you can visit the Hall of Records, however — at least legally and with exception. Visitors to Mount Rushmore can hike the 425-step Presidential Trail that passes under the presidents' faces, but the adjoining pathway to the Hall of Records isn't open to the public.