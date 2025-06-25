Florida's Suwannee River State Park Is An Artsy Heritage Haven For Folk Music With Camping And Outdoor Fun

You might not have heard of the Suwannee River unless you are familiar with a little ditty called "Old Folks at Home," but this impressive 266-mile stretch meanders from the swampy Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, down through northern Florida, where it drains into the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America. The Suwannee River is known for the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park in the town of White Springs, an homage to the man who put the river on the musical map. Stephen Foster was the songwriter who made the Suwannee River famous in the 1800s, but ironically, he never set foot in Florida nor saw with his own eyes the beautiful river he once immortalized in song.

Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park contains many exhibits honoring the songwriter's work — visitors can even listen to Foster's musical contributions via a chorus of 97 bells at the park's landmark carillon tower. You'll also find craft demonstrations and workshops along with art installations featuring artisan customs of the area, such as weaving, quilting, and jewelry making. There is a plethora of outdoor activities for nature lovers to experience in this 800-acre expanse: camping, setting out on an intense hiking or biking adventure, canoeing (especially in the rainy season), riding horseback, or simply relaxing and soaking in some of Florida's cultural history. Before visiting, make sure to check the park's page for updates on any special events or closures.