Florida's Suwannee River State Park Is An Artsy Heritage Haven For Folk Music With Camping And Outdoor Fun
You might not have heard of the Suwannee River unless you are familiar with a little ditty called "Old Folks at Home," but this impressive 266-mile stretch meanders from the swampy Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, down through northern Florida, where it drains into the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America. The Suwannee River is known for the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park in the town of White Springs, an homage to the man who put the river on the musical map. Stephen Foster was the songwriter who made the Suwannee River famous in the 1800s, but ironically, he never set foot in Florida nor saw with his own eyes the beautiful river he once immortalized in song.
Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park contains many exhibits honoring the songwriter's work — visitors can even listen to Foster's musical contributions via a chorus of 97 bells at the park's landmark carillon tower. You'll also find craft demonstrations and workshops along with art installations featuring artisan customs of the area, such as weaving, quilting, and jewelry making. There is a plethora of outdoor activities for nature lovers to experience in this 800-acre expanse: camping, setting out on an intense hiking or biking adventure, canoeing (especially in the rainy season), riding horseback, or simply relaxing and soaking in some of Florida's cultural history. Before visiting, make sure to check the park's page for updates on any special events or closures.
Florida Folk Festival on Memorial Day weekend
Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park is home to the Florida Folk Festival each year during Memorial Day weekend. If you are anywhere near White Springs around this time, don't miss out on this festival — it's considered a "Top 20 Event" in the Southeast (via Stephen Foster CSO). This three-day cultural extravaganza features performers, workshops, and art demonstrations dedicated to celebrating Florida heritage, as well as delicious food you will definitely want to try. If you are feeling hungry and adventurous, you can sample original food creations like zest tea, junkyard fries, funnel cake burgers, and mahogany cakes, or stick to traditional favorites like gumbo, shrimp, oysters, mac and cheese, cheeseburgers, ribs, and sweet potato pie, all available from the many vendors.
Festival guests can listen to one of the entrancing storytellers share some local lore or watch a live demonstration on how early artisans made pottery and jewelry. Children at this all-ages festival are usually fascinated as they soak up tidbits of Florida history while they learn through exciting hands-on and kid-friendly experiences. Visitors can even participate in musical jam sessions or take dance lessons from the local performers. Multiple stages showcase a myriad of musicians and sounds besides folk, including soulful blues, Caribbean, Latin, jazz, and bluegrass. It is important to note that pets are not allowed at the festival, and camping is not permitted on festival grounds, but there are plenty of available camping areas nearby.
Camping, transportation, and travel tips
The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sundown. Visitors are welcome to reserve the campgrounds for $20 a night plus tax (some fees may apply for RVs needing electrical hookups) and other amenities like cabins, gazebos, or picnic shelters to enjoy with family or friends. At the time of this writing, admission is $2 for bikes, $4 for single occupancy vehicles, and $5 for cars with two to eight people. There are also traditional lodging options in the area, such as Quality Inn White Springs Suwanee, in case you were not expecting to stay overnight at the park. You can find local restaurants near the park as well.
As for any Florida vacation, bring sunscreen and bug repellent, especially in the summer, as the heat and humidity attract mosquitoes en masse. Most important of all, make sure you bring your inquisitive spirit and sense of adventure while you explore the beautiful natural areas along the Suwannee River and learn about the rich cultural history of the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park.
This Northern Florida area is filled with beautiful springs and rivers, such as the under-the-radar Royal Springs Park, that are easily accessible by car, so be sure to take full advantage of the scenic sites. The park is 50 miles from Valdosta Regional Airport, 80 miles from Jacksonville International Airport, and 62 miles from Gainesville Regional Airport. If you have access to a car and plan to take a road trip through the area, you will have an opportunity to visit many of the nearby charming Florida towns, like the quiet nature coast town of Cross City, along your travels.