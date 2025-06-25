Wild Camping Is Free In This Scenic California Basin Climbers And Mountain Bikers Call 'The Buttermilks'

Two and a half million years ago, glaciers deposited sporadic, gargantuan boulders known as glacial erratics from the Sierra Nevada across the desert landscape of Buttermilk Country. Today, these boulders still reside in front of the beautiful mountain range from which they once traveled, making the scenic spot a boulderer's paradise.

Though the Buttermilks' weather is enjoyable year-round, if you stop by in the summer or winter, you might even see some Round Valley mule deer. No matter when you go, bring some chalk to absorb moisture on your palms and a crash pad to ease any falls. And if your hands aren't quite calloused yet, make sure to pack some climbing tape. The quartz monzonite boulders can be sharp, tearing up climbers' hands quickly if they aren't prepared.

If you're not the most experienced boulderer, or just need an active rest day, don't fret. From the V0 Hero Roof to the V9 Soul Slinger, there are climbs at every level. Just keep in mind that the Buttermilks boulders are not your average climb, and a novice boulder in the Buttermilks can trip up even experienced climbers. For an easier climbing experience, some Buttermilks climbers have taken up cragging, or climbing on more accessible formations, for a less-strenuous experience. Just don't get too distracted by the incredible views and forget to look where you're climbing.