Wild Camping Is Free In This Scenic California Basin Climbers And Mountain Bikers Call 'The Buttermilks'
For cultured campers and ambitious boulderers, California's Buttermilk Country is the cream of the crop. With jaw-dropping views and some of the world's most impressive lines, the Western hotspot locally known as the Buttermilks offers year-round outdoor recreation and spots for hiking, biking, and free wild camping. The Buttermilk Recreation Area resides just 13 miles west of Bishop, California, on the Eastern side of the Sierra Nevada in Inyo County, a place also home to Death Valley National Park and some of the highest and lowest points in the continental U.S.
Why is it called "the Buttermilks"? Local legend claims dairy trucks once traveling down the bumpy Buttermilk Road churned fresh milk into buttermilk on the way to Bishop. Though the days of truck-churned buttermilk are in Inyo County's past, the Buttermilks' legacy remains. Whether you're looking for the best autumn views in California or a notably picturesque bouldering spot for your next summer vacation, the Buttermilks are an outdoor recreation hotspot for every season and every kind of outdoor adventurer.
Go bouldering in Buttermilk Country
Two and a half million years ago, glaciers deposited sporadic, gargantuan boulders known as glacial erratics from the Sierra Nevada across the desert landscape of Buttermilk Country. Today, these boulders still reside in front of the beautiful mountain range from which they once traveled, making the scenic spot a boulderer's paradise.
Though the Buttermilks' weather is enjoyable year-round, if you stop by in the summer or winter, you might even see some Round Valley mule deer. No matter when you go, bring some chalk to absorb moisture on your palms and a crash pad to ease any falls. And if your hands aren't quite calloused yet, make sure to pack some climbing tape. The quartz monzonite boulders can be sharp, tearing up climbers' hands quickly if they aren't prepared.
If you're not the most experienced boulderer, or just need an active rest day, don't fret. From the V0 Hero Roof to the V9 Soul Slinger, there are climbs at every level. Just keep in mind that the Buttermilks boulders are not your average climb, and a novice boulder in the Buttermilks can trip up even experienced climbers. For an easier climbing experience, some Buttermilks climbers have taken up cragging, or climbing on more accessible formations, for a less-strenuous experience. Just don't get too distracted by the incredible views and forget to look where you're climbing.
Beyond bouldering: Wild camping, mountain biking, and more
If bouldering isn't your thing, it doesn't take a climb for the Buttermilks to take your breath away. Waterfalls and valleys along the Buttermilk Country Loop leave hikers, mountain bikers, and drivers in awe as they pass through. Even if you don't leave your car on this off-road adventure, there are sights as far as the eye can see.
Whether or not you take in the rocky views on foot, from the seat of a four-wheeler, or sitting in a lawn chair, Buttermilk Country has something for everyone. Plus, if you've ever wanted to go rogue and camp under the stars, the Buttermilks are perfect for wild camping. Entry to the recreation area is free, and you don't need a reservation — just be sure to secure a campfire permit if you plan on building a fire. Bring your essential camping equipment and remember to leave no trace.
When you're driving to the Buttermilks from Bishop, follow California State Route 168 from downtown Bishop for roughly 8 miles to Buttermilk Road. Once you've turned right, the boulders are hard to miss. As long as you drive carefully on the unpaved roads and bring the right gear for your outdoor adventures, Buttermilk Country will take care of the rest.