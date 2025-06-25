South Carolina's 'Garden City' Is A Flower-Laden Getaway With Parks, Museums, And A Rich History
Maybe you're familiar with Rose City — the floral-inspired nickname for Portland, the trendy Oregon city where you can order the best coffee in all of America. But you might have never heard of South Carolina's charming "Garden City": Orangeburg. Situated about 75 miles northwest of Charleston (the gorgeous South Carolina hub that blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm), the flower-covered city is full of beautiful blooms, fascinating museums, and Civil Rights history.
Residing on the picturesque banks of the Edisto River, the fragrant city of Orangeburg is perfect for a serene South Carolina vacation. From stunning gardens and annual flower festivals to old-fashioned barbecue joints and historic homes, there's plenty to explore. If you're looking for an uncrowded getaway where you can quite literally stop and smell the roses, plan your visit to Orangeburg for a sweet retreat in one of South Carolina's most gorgeous hidden gem cities.
Stop and smell the roses at Edisto Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg
The city's main attraction is the enchanting Edisto Memorial Gardens. Set on 175 idyllic acres along the Edisto River, the sprawling park, dating back to the 1920s, is a floral wonderland of roses, azaleas, butterfly gardens, and Tupelo-Cypress wetlands. Admire the Lady Fountain sculpture at the garden's entrance, and spend an afternoon tiptoeing across picturesque bridges arching over the river or savoring the scent of fragrant flowers filling the air. Open from dawn till dusk, admission is free of charge and full of beauty. Though the gardens are gorgeous year-round, the best time to plan your visit is during the spring when the roses are in bloom.
Held during the weekend before Mother's Day in the gardens, the annual Orangeburg Festival of Roses is a beloved, family-friendly event paying homage to over 4,000 rose plants that populate the park. In addition to flower-gazing, the vibrant festival features carnival rides, local artist booths, and an array of food trucks. Drawing over 40,000 guests per season, the celebration is free to enjoy and a must-see attraction for visitors and residents of Orangeburg. If you want to check out even more flowery attractions, check out the largest single-span glasshouse in the world with an impressive garden and park in Wales.
Explore beyond the rose gardens in Orangeburg
Flowers aren't the only things blooming in Orangeburg. History is thriving, too. With deeply-planted roots dating back to 1704, the city has a vibrant history, with particularly firm ties to the Civil Rights Movement. Serving as a South Carolina base for protests and the battle for desegregation in schools, the city has notable spots like the site of the Orangeburg Massacre in the South Carolina State College District, which features stone monuments in a brick-lined courtyard to the three African-American students who lost their lives. Dive a little deeper at the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, which features historical exhibits packed with artifacts, photographs, and documents honoring the brave souls who fought for racial justice in the Civil Rights Era.
When you've had your fill of history, fill up on comfort food at The Chestnut Grill, offering sumptuous steaks, fresh seafood dishes, and grilled specialties in a relaxing atmosphere. For classic Southern barbeque, grab some grub at Antley's Bar-BQ and devour delicious dishes smothered in their signature Orangeburg Sweet Sauce.
After dinner, nestle into a lavishly-appointed room at Thee Matriarch Bed and Breakfast. Situated in Orangeburg's historic downtown district, the gorgeous inn offers charmingly themed suites, delicious home-cooked breakfasts, and an abundance of Southern hospitality. For basic accommodations, there is an array of classic chain hotels in town, such as the Hampton Inn and Suites or Tru by Hilton, both of which are in proximity to downtown Orangeburg attractions.