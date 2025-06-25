South Carolina's 'Garden City' Is A Flower-Laden Getaway With Parks, Museums, And A Rich History

Flowers aren't the only things blooming in Orangeburg. History is thriving, too. With deeply-planted roots dating back to 1704, the city has a vibrant history, with particularly firm ties to the Civil Rights Movement. Serving as a South Carolina base for protests and the battle for desegregation in schools, the city has notable spots like the site of the Orangeburg Massacre in the South Carolina State College District, which features stone monuments in a brick-lined courtyard to the three African-American students who lost their lives. Dive a little deeper at the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, which features historical exhibits packed with artifacts, photographs, and documents honoring the brave souls who fought for racial justice in the Civil Rights Era.

When you've had your fill of history, fill up on comfort food at The Chestnut Grill, offering sumptuous steaks, fresh seafood dishes, and grilled specialties in a relaxing atmosphere. For classic Southern barbeque, grab some grub at Antley's Bar-BQ and devour delicious dishes smothered in their signature Orangeburg Sweet Sauce.

After dinner, nestle into a lavishly-appointed room at Thee Matriarch Bed and Breakfast. Situated in Orangeburg's historic downtown district, the gorgeous inn offers charmingly themed suites, delicious home-cooked breakfasts, and an abundance of Southern hospitality. For basic accommodations, there is an array of classic chain hotels in town, such as the Hampton Inn and Suites or Tru by Hilton, both of which are in proximity to downtown Orangeburg attractions.