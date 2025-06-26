Milwaukee's Most Stylish Neighborhood Mixes Historic Charm, River Views, And A Walkable Arts Scene
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, may be mostly known for its extensive history with beer (there's a reason why it's often called "Brew City"), but it actually has quite a bit more to experience for travelers. In fact, this lively Midwestern gem with beaches, breweries, and bliss is America's most affordable lake destination. But if you look past the big tourist traps, you'll discover all kinds of cool little districts that are worth exploring. One of those is the Historic Third Ward, a hip neighborhood that has historic charm, river views, and a walkable arts scene. It really is a neighborhood that offers something for everyone. Milwaukee is also often referred to as the "City of Festivals," with the Historic Third Ward being home to several major venues like Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite, UScellular Connection Stage with FOX6 Milwaukee, and the BMO Pavilion.
The Historic Third Ward is conveniently located less than 20 minutes away from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. From fall through spring, Milwaukee is quite cold, sometimes even freezing, so summer is the best time to visit, though you should be prepared for some humidity during this time. There are quite a few places to stay in and around the Historic Third Ward, including the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, Homewood Suites by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown, Holiday Inn Express Milwaukee Downtown by IHG, and The Iron Horse Hotel.
Despite its reputation as a hip and happening part of the city, the past is well preserved in the Historic Third Ward. History buffs will especially enjoy the Milwaukee Pierhead Lighthouse, known for its striking red color, which was built in 1872 and still operates today. There are also numerous historical structures that architecture enthusiasts will adore, like the Catherine Foley Tavern, built in 1885, and the Milwaukee Fire Dept. Engine Co. No. 10, built in 1893.
Historic Third Ward's stunning river views
The Historic Third Ward's unique location means residents get an amazing view of the Milwaukee Bay and Lake Michigan to the east. However, on the other side of the neighborhood, they're treated to an equally gorgeous sight of the Milwaukee and Kinnickinnic Rivers. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the lovely scenery.
For the outdoorsy types, there's the Hank Aaron State Trail, a 12-mile trail that takes you from the Historic Third Ward and winds through the city before ending in Wauwatosa, passing by many famous landmarks along the way. If you're looking for an effective way to get your steps in while visiting Milwaukee, it's hard to beat an extended stroll on this trail. For a more relaxed view of the Milwaukee Riverwalk System, there's Tresle Park, which resides on a repurposed swing bridge landing. There's also the Erie Street Plaza, a stylishly modern eco-park that's as eye-catching as it is environmentally conscious.
There are also several restaurants in the Historic Third Ward where one can dine on a delicious meal against a beautiful riverside backdrop. The Milwaukee Sail Loft is one such restaurant, which appropriately serves up classic seafood dishes like charred tuna steak, cocktail shrimp, Maine lobster roll, and fish and chips. Wash it all down with an item from their impressive drink menu, which includes fine wines, craft cocktails, and, of course, plenty of beer. Brisa Do Mar has an outdoor patio area along the river, making it the perfect spot to dine on some stellar Mediterranean-inspired food, such as their herb-crusted whole fish, citrus oregano roasted chicken, and caprichosa pizza. But if you want even more fun by the water, situated between Chicago and Milwaukee is Wisconsin's lakeside city with an award-winning beach.
Historic Third Ward's walkable arts scene
Whether you're a practicing artist yourself or just an appreciator of the arts, the Historic Third Ward is filled with an abundance of creativity that's sure to inspire and captivate. The Milwaukee Artist Resource Network is a major player in the neighborhood's creative community, with its ART + CULTURE HUB being where most of the action takes place. This unique space serves as an art gallery, a cafe, and a bar, making it the perfect place to view unique works of art while networking with fellow artists. One Hundred Percent Milwaukee is another pillar in the Historic Third Ward arts scene, offering residencies and mentorship for emerging artists, giving them the freedom to push boundaries. The organization resides in a historical building, which is also home to an art gallery and hosts various events throughout the year. Additional art galleries in the neighborhood include Lily Pad Gallery West, the BeingNau Gallery, and the Tory Folliard Gallery.
If you want a livelier arts experience, be sure to attend the annual Third Ward Art Festival held every summer. This celebration features around 200 artists sharing their work for the public to enjoy, live entertainment, food and drink vendors, creative classes, and arts and crafts activities for kids. The Skylight Music Theatre is where you can enjoy the performing arts, including classical music concerts, musical productions, and operas. The venue is also home to their classy Skylight Bar, and is where their community programming takes place. For a more modern theatre experience, The Constructivists is a theatre company whose productions focus on groundbreaking works from contemporary creators. As artsy as the Historic Third Ward is, though, you still must visit one of Milwaukee's most creative neighborhoods, which blends eclectic festivals, local art, and a strong community.