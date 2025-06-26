Milwaukee's Most Stylish Neighborhood Mixes Historic Charm, River Views, And A Walkable Arts Scene

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, may be mostly known for its extensive history with beer (there's a reason why it's often called "Brew City"), but it actually has quite a bit more to experience for travelers. In fact, this lively Midwestern gem with beaches, breweries, and bliss is America's most affordable lake destination. But if you look past the big tourist traps, you'll discover all kinds of cool little districts that are worth exploring. One of those is the Historic Third Ward, a hip neighborhood that has historic charm, river views, and a walkable arts scene. It really is a neighborhood that offers something for everyone. Milwaukee is also often referred to as the "City of Festivals," with the Historic Third Ward being home to several major venues like Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite, UScellular Connection Stage with FOX6 Milwaukee, and the BMO Pavilion.

The Historic Third Ward is conveniently located less than 20 minutes away from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. From fall through spring, Milwaukee is quite cold, sometimes even freezing, so summer is the best time to visit, though you should be prepared for some humidity during this time. There are quite a few places to stay in and around the Historic Third Ward, including the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, Homewood Suites by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown, Holiday Inn Express Milwaukee Downtown by IHG, and The Iron Horse Hotel.

Despite its reputation as a hip and happening part of the city, the past is well preserved in the Historic Third Ward. History buffs will especially enjoy the Milwaukee Pierhead Lighthouse, known for its striking red color, which was built in 1872 and still operates today. There are also numerous historical structures that architecture enthusiasts will adore, like the Catherine Foley Tavern, built in 1885, and the Milwaukee Fire Dept. Engine Co. No. 10, built in 1893.