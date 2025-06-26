The Most Affordable State In America For 2025 Is This Scenic New England Beauty With No Sales Or Income Tax

The New England state of New Hampshire is renowned for its natural beauty. The Granite State is home to the White Mountains, an extension of the greater Appalachian Mountains. The undulating hills of this particular region envelop points of interest like the Kancamagus Highway, a roadway offering surreal views of one of America's most spectacular fall foliage destinations. Other picturesque attractions in the area include Flume Gorge, a 2-mile-long hike alongside gushing glacial waters amidst imposing, moss-laden walls of granite. However, there's more to the New England state than just its scenic charm.

New Hampshire is quickly garnering nationwide attention as America's most affordable state for 2025. The study on affordability, conducted by Oregon Generators, a Portland-based generator installation and electrical services company, found that New Hampshire was the most affordable state in the U.S., approximately 8% more affordable than the runner-up, Alaska. This was largely due to the fact that the roughly 1.4 million residents of New Hampshire benefit from no sales or state income taxes, and have higher household incomes and reasonable home values as compared to the rest of the country.