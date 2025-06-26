The Most Affordable State In America For 2025 Is This Scenic New England Beauty With No Sales Or Income Tax
The New England state of New Hampshire is renowned for its natural beauty. The Granite State is home to the White Mountains, an extension of the greater Appalachian Mountains. The undulating hills of this particular region envelop points of interest like the Kancamagus Highway, a roadway offering surreal views of one of America's most spectacular fall foliage destinations. Other picturesque attractions in the area include Flume Gorge, a 2-mile-long hike alongside gushing glacial waters amidst imposing, moss-laden walls of granite. However, there's more to the New England state than just its scenic charm.
New Hampshire is quickly garnering nationwide attention as America's most affordable state for 2025. The study on affordability, conducted by Oregon Generators, a Portland-based generator installation and electrical services company, found that New Hampshire was the most affordable state in the U.S., approximately 8% more affordable than the runner-up, Alaska. This was largely due to the fact that the roughly 1.4 million residents of New Hampshire benefit from no sales or state income taxes, and have higher household incomes and reasonable home values as compared to the rest of the country.
How New Hampshire stands out from the rest of the country and why you should visit
Oregon Generators conducted its study on the basis of metrics like income tax, sales tax, median household income, home value, and average monthly utility costs, among other criteria. The final affordability standings ranked New Hampshire as the standout winner, followed by Alaska and South Dakota. Even though Alaskans, just like New Hampshirites, enjoy no sales and income taxes, the state's remote location and adverse weather conditions result in a higher cost of living for residents. California was ranked as the least affordable state in the United States, with Arizona and Hawaii languishing toward the bottom as well.
So what does all this mean for travelers? By visiting New Hampshire, travelers often take advantage of the state's nonexistent sales tax policy by purchasing products that may otherwise be quite expensive in their home states or countries. These products include electronics, furniture, clothing, and other retail items. This constant influx of tourists to New Hampshire in turn provides the state with plenty of revenue to reinvest in the tourism industry. Parks, hotels, restaurants, and public spaces are all actively maintained and improved upon, so visitors can enjoy the natural splendor of the state with the best possible infrastructure in place. In other words, tourism in New Hampshire benefits significantly thanks to the state's relaxed tax policies.
Ways to enjoy your time in New Hampshire
You'd be remiss if you made your way to New Hampshire to take advantage of the state's appealing tax breaks without actually taking the time to appreciate the state's natural charm. The White Mountain National Forest – including Flume Gorge – is a must-visit destination. However, if you're tired of hiking or partaking in outdoor activities, you could maximize your time in the area by taking a day trip to Gorham, a quaint town in the heart of the White Mountains. Gorham's downtown area is lined with locally run cafés and restaurants, perfect for grabbing a bite while people-watching.
The best place to set up base camp so you have convenient access to White Mountain National Forest would be at Huttopia, a secret clear lake campground paradise. Located on Iona Lake in Albany, the accommodations at Huttopia combine the ruggedness of camping with the luxury of modern amenities. Accommodations cost anywhere between $75 and $150 per night for two people at the time of writing.