One Of America's Most Important Art Environments Is An Overlooked Eccentric Creative Utopia In Georgia

At 14 years old, Eddie Owens Martin hitchhiked from the backroads of Georgia to the bustle of New York City. This was in the 1920s, and Martin was working sketchy jobs around the city to stay afloat. Around 1935, he had his first vision of three 8-foot-tall people from a future land called Pasaquan (he claimed). They urged Martin to make changes in his life for the better, so he started to devote himself to a Pasaquoyan spirituality and became a fortune teller.

Shortly after the first, a second vision of the Pasaquoyans occurred. This time, the message was that Martin had to move back to Georgia and build something, for which he would be christened as Saint EOM. He developed ideas about what to build based on the visions and studies of ancient civilizations and art. The project wasn't merely an artistic pursuit, but it was a whole system of beliefs that Saint EOM called Pasaquoyanism. The central principle of this ideology is a kind of totality of cultures, where differences are set aside for a unified purpose of togetherness. Michael McFalls, the director of Pasaquan, described it as "a place where all cultures, and all races, and all creeds are merged together" (via WABE).

Saint EOM funded his art project and life by conducting fortune tellings at the site. People would line up outside of Pasaquan to get their fortune read by him and to see the artistic wonder. Tragically, the self-taught artist took his life in 1986. The Pasaquan Preservation Society has kept it intact and open for visitors to witness the immense work for themselves.