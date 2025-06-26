Miami's Under-The-Radar Farm District Offers Tropical Fruits, Orchids, And A Taste Of Old Florida
When people think of South Florida, they'll often invoke images of South Beach, the Keys, or the Everglades. Most don't know that the Everglades is a vast and complex ecosystem, with hidden communities like one wildly underrated Gulf Coast city. Alongside this southernmost Florida vineyard producing luscious tropical wines, there is another hidden gem that is home to fresh fruits, exotic orchids, and a taste of Old Florida: the under-the-radar farm district of Redland.
A 40-mile drive south of Miami near the entrance to the Everglades is Redland, the last agricultural region in Miami-Dade. In the late 1800s, a group of farmers — drawn by the opportunities open to them by Henry Flagler's newly constructed railroad — pioneered an agricultural renaissance that is still upheld by their descendants over 125 years later. Now, exotic fruits, fresh produce, and orchids gathered from all around the world blossom in the red soils of South Florida. Grab your walking shoes, water to combat the heat, and download the Redland Riot Tour map created by a local resident. There's history to immerse your senses in.
Taste Old Florida in Redland's flora
Fruit & Spice Park — a Redland icon and absolute must-visit — has the right to boast that they are the only tropical botanical garden in the United States. Over 500 species of produce, tropical fruits, spices, and even bamboo can be gleaned in this 37-acre oasis. By staying in touch with the park's Instagram page, you can find community events such as nocturnal tours, meditation classes, and stargazing gatherings.
As you drive around Redland, take note of the myriad orchids basking in the humid South Florida weather. For more of these flowers, R. F. Orchids is a landmark destination. The garden center has won over 2,000 American Orchid Society Awards! Between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on weekends, R.F. (short for Robert Fuchs) himself gives free tours of the grounds (at the time of this writing) while informing visitors about the history of the land where he was born and raised.
On the way out of town, you must take part in the decades-old tradition of stopping by Robert Is Here. It is run by an actual man named Robert, who has been selling his wares since he was 6 years old. The shop's name derives from when Robert's parents created a sign that read, "Robert is Here" to let patrons know he was around to sell the family's harvest. The long lines you might come across are evidence of how spectacular the fruits and vegetables are. People usually visit Robert for his milkshakes, which are blended with locally sourced fresh fruits. Once you get here, you'll realize why Robert Is Here is a literal taste of Old Florida.
Cauley Square and tips for your trip to Redland
Assuming you downloaded the Redland Riot Tour map, start at Cauley Square, a historic village founded in 1903 that sits right by the old Florida East Coast Railway tracks. At one point, Cauley Square had an ill-reputation of being a rowdy locale, and it suffered a lot in the past 150 years from tornadoes, hurricanes, World War II, and the Great Depression. In 2001, Frances Valera purchased Cauley Square. Along with her property managers, she restored the Old Florida atmosphere by constructing fountains, statues, and plazas. Small shops and restaurants converted from the warehouses of former farmers now dot this 10-acre area. Be sure to check out Dora Gabay Studio, The Tea Room, Sweet Haven Books, and Karol's Antiques, among other establishments.
It is highly recommended to stay in the western parts of Miami so you can take advantage of another neighborhood that offers a hint of Old Florida with serene bay views. Spots like Tamiami, Kendall, or Richmond West help you avoid traffic on the way south while leaving you relatively close to Miami's attractions. Early spring is the best time to visit Redland (and Florida in general). The weather is warm, the crowds are thinner, and the bugs typically come out later in the season. Fall offers milder weather, but this is typically hurricane season, so bear that in mind. After experiencing and tasting history first-hand, you will leave South Florida with newfound respect for the people who came before, and how hard they've worked to carry on the traditions that made Old Florida what it is.