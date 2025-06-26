Miami's Under-The-Radar Farm District Offers Tropical Fruits, Orchids, And A Taste Of Old Florida

Fruit & Spice Park — a Redland icon and absolute must-visit — has the right to boast that they are the only tropical botanical garden in the United States. Over 500 species of produce, tropical fruits, spices, and even bamboo can be gleaned in this 37-acre oasis. By staying in touch with the park's Instagram page, you can find community events such as nocturnal tours, meditation classes, and stargazing gatherings.

As you drive around Redland, take note of the myriad orchids basking in the humid South Florida weather. For more of these flowers, R. F. Orchids is a landmark destination. The garden center has won over 2,000 American Orchid Society Awards! Between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on weekends, R.F. (short for Robert Fuchs) himself gives free tours of the grounds (at the time of this writing) while informing visitors about the history of the land where he was born and raised.

On the way out of town, you must take part in the decades-old tradition of stopping by Robert Is Here. It is run by an actual man named Robert, who has been selling his wares since he was 6 years old. The shop's name derives from when Robert's parents created a sign that read, "Robert is Here" to let patrons know he was around to sell the family's harvest. The long lines you might come across are evidence of how spectacular the fruits and vegetables are. People usually visit Robert for his milkshakes, which are blended with locally sourced fresh fruits. Once you get here, you'll realize why Robert Is Here is a literal taste of Old Florida.